Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

A World Apart Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Electrum Ink
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of A World Apart
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 1 Orchestrion Roll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Final Fantasy XV Quest in FFXIV is Good and You Should Play It
Michael Higham
The Growing Community of FFXIV Roleplaying Venues
Jocelyn Monahan
FFXIV Player Bands Are Bringing Concerts to Eorzea
Hayes Madsen