FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

A Light in the Storm Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
5
Item Icon
Blank Grade 1 Orchestrion Roll
5
Item Icon
Faded Copy of A Light in the Storm
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

