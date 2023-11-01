There are a lot of guns in Destiny 2 , which can make finding the right one for a specific build or activity pretty overwhelming. With new weapons added each season, players can easily overlook ones that were released years ago with older expansions. Some of these underappreciated firearms come from the Garden of Salvation raid, which often boasts good stats and solid perk combinations. One of these guns is the Zealot’s Reward fusion rifle, which has some decent PVP and PVE rolls despite the atrociously low perk pool. Here’s how to get Zealot’s Reward and what the god roll is:

How to Get Zealot’s Reward

Unsurprisingly, you can only get the Zealot’s Reward fusion rifle from the Garden of Salvation raid. This weapon will drop from the first encounter, which has you progressing through Vex gates alongside the Harpy boss. Keep in mind, Zealot’s Reward can also drop from both of the raid’s secret chests. The catch is you’ll need to have previously obtained it at least once on any character for this gun to become a potential secret chest reward. You cannot get the Zealot’s Reward any other way, so get ready to grind this encounter and pray to the RNG gods.

At the time of writing this, you cannot craft Garden of Salvation guns, but this could change in the future.

Zealot’s Reward God Rolls

Zealot’s Reward PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Feeding Frenzy

Disruption Break or Rampage

For those looking to take this weapon into PVE, there’s really only one roll I recommend. This is because there are far better fusion rifles in the energy slot, most of which you craft with enhanced perks. Starting with the barrel, I am going with Arrowhead Brake to not only increase the gun’s stability but our handling speed so we can swap to it faster. Accelerated Coils is for the magazine, as the small decrease in impact is worth the rate of fire increase.

In the primary perk slot, I am going with Feeding Frenzy since it will boost our reload speed after each kill. If the reload speed isn’t important to you, then I highly recommend Shield Disorientate. This perk pairs wonderfully with Disruption Break, making this a monster against Void-shielded enemies. For those who just want a simple damage buff, then you should consider Rampage since it’s far easier to trigger.

Zealot’s Reward PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Projection Fuse

Under Pressure

High-Impact Reserves or Backup Plan

If you want to use Zealot’s Reward in the Crucible there’s really only one decent roll of this gun. Since range is king in PVP, you’ll want both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Projection Fuse. Each of these will boost our range stat by 10, giving us a total of 42 range. We’re also looking at Under Pressure since this almost always be active in PVP and gives us a nice boost to stability and accuracy. Under Pressure also synergizes beautifully with High-Impact Reserves which increases the weapon’s overall damage. Alternatively, you can go with Backup Plan for a faster swap and charge time, letting you swiftly engage enemies if your primary is out.