A Void pulse rifle debuting in Season of Plunder, Yesteryear is a new addition to the Gambit weapons in Destiny 2. Yes, you’ll have to brave the Drifter’s cursed PVEVP mode to get this new gun. But even if you despise Gambit, it might be worth giving it a shot this season, because Yesteryear is a very unique weapon.

How to Get Yesteryear in Destiny 2

You can get Yesteryear as a random reward from playing Gambit matches or earning rank-up rewards from the Drifter. Unfortunately, you can’t focus Gambit engrams into the pulse rifle, so you’ll have to hope you’re lucky. If you play enough Gambit and reset your rank, you can get Yesteryear to drop with multiple perks available in each slot, which makes getting your desired roll a little easier.

Yesteryear God Rolls

Yesteryear PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Chambered Compensator

Extended Mag or Appended Mag

Ambitious Assassin or Outlaw

Multikill Clip, Dragonfly, or Desperado

Yesteryear isn’t the only Void pulse rifle in Destiny 2 right now — it isn’t even the only adaptive frame Void pulse rifle. So what sets it apart? Well, it has two nice Origin Traits in the form of Suros Synergy and the recently-upgraded Gun and Run. Beyond that, it has a huge perk pool with, yes, a lot of not-so-great perks, but also some unusual ones. If you never got to use Redrix back in the day, then Outlaw/Desperado can be a lot of fun. Yesteryear is potentially very useful for Void builds, too.

Yesteryear PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel

Extended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds

Outlaw or Perpetual Motion

Desperado

The Outlaw/Desperado combo can be great in PVP, though some people might have trouble getting used to the feel of switching rate of fire so frequently. You’re going to be going up against rapid-fire and high-impact pulses in the Crucible that will outperform Yesteryear at most ranges, so watch out for that. Still, Desperado plus Suros Synergy makes reloading after a kill feel fantastic.

That’s about it for Yesteryear. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.