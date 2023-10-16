Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Yesteryear

merritt k

A Void pulse rifle debuting in Season of Plunder, Yesteryear is a new addition to the Gambit weapons in Destiny 2. Yes, you’ll have to brave the Drifter’s cursed PVEVP mode to get this new gun. But even if you despise Gambit, it might be worth giving it a shot this season, because Yesteryear is a very unique weapon.

yesteryeardestiny2.jpg

How to Get Yesteryear in Destiny 2

You can get Yesteryear as a random reward from playing Gambit matches or earning rank-up rewards from the Drifter. Unfortunately, you can’t focus Gambit engrams into the pulse rifle, so you’ll have to hope you’re lucky. If you play enough Gambit and reset your rank, you can get Yesteryear to drop with multiple perks available in each slot, which makes getting your desired roll a little easier.

Yesteryear God Rolls

Yesteryear PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake or Chambered Compensator
  • Extended Mag or Appended Mag
  • Ambitious Assassin or Outlaw
  • Multikill Clip, Dragonfly, or Desperado

Yesteryear isn’t the only Void pulse rifle in Destiny 2 right now — it isn’t even the only adaptive frame Void pulse rifle. So what sets it apart? Well, it has two nice Origin Traits in the form of Suros Synergy and the recently-upgraded Gun and Run. Beyond that, it has a huge perk pool with, yes, a lot of not-so-great perks, but also some unusual ones. If you never got to use Redrix back in the day, then Outlaw/Desperado can be a lot of fun. Yesteryear is potentially very useful for Void builds, too.

Yesteryear PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel
  • Extended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds
  • Outlaw or Perpetual Motion
  • Desperado

The Outlaw/Desperado combo can be great in PVP, though some people might have trouble getting used to the feel of switching rate of fire so frequently. You’re going to be going up against rapid-fire and high-impact pulses in the Crucible that will outperform Yesteryear at most ranges, so watch out for that. Still, Desperado plus Suros Synergy makes reloading after a kill feel fantastic.

That's about it for Yesteryear. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

