Unwavering Duty
Unwavering Duty

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Unwavering Duty is an adaptive frame Solar LMG. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Unwavering Duty in Destiny 2

You can obtain Unwavering Duty through the Trials of Osiris. You can randomly receive it from Trials engrams or from using Focused Decoding at Saint-14.

Unwavering Duty God Rolls

Unwavering Duty PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster
  • Killing Tally or Incandescent
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

The Unwavering Duty LMG is a bit of an odd duck. Adaptive frames sit somewhere between rapid-fire and aggressive, and people are much more excited about the Retrofit Escapade this season, which is also quite easy to get compared to Unwavering Duty. Still, it has a great mix of ammo perks which are crucial on LMGs — you have your pick of Auto-Loading Holster, Field Prep, or Subsistence. In the fourth column, Killing Tally pairs great with Subsistence, but Incandescent is fantastic for add control too. Plus, you’ve got the Alacrity Origin Trait, which is a great perk when you’re running solo.

You do have the new Cascade Point perk as an option in the fourth column, but I don’t see it being a great choice. If you want to play around with the new perks that reward sustained fire, the aforementioned Retrofit Escapade with with Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock is probably a better bet.

Unwavering Duty PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Killing Wind or Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Killing Tally or Tap the Trigger
  • Masterwork: Range

Somewhat oddly for a Trials weapon, Unwavering Duty’s perks don’t entirely suit it to Destiny 2 PVP. Most of the perks in the third column are ammo-related, which is great for an LMG in PVE situations but not super useful in the Crucible. Your best bet is Killing Wind or Dynamic Sway Reduction, depending on whether you prefer a kill-chaining or dueling perk. In the fourth column, you’ve got a similar choice between Killing Tally or Tap the Trigger.

That’s about it for Unwavering Duty. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"No, thanks," Aisha says, nudging a steaming cup of tea back across the small table. Reed-7 watches her with visible concern as he hunches forward, leaning into a shaft of morning light dappling the Bazaar. "It doesn't feel the same without…" Aisha trails off, looking at the empty seat beside her where Shayura should be. She looks to Reed, whose eyes are no longer focused on her, but behind her. She glances over her shoulder and spots the approaching figure of Ikora Rey striding purposefully toward them.

"That's not good," Reed says as he straightens his posture and takes his elbows off the table. Aisha silently nods in agreement, rising from her chair.

"Please, stay seated," Ikora says. Reed is halfway out of his chair; the burly Exo looks between Aisha and Ikora before slowly sinking back into his seat. Aisha reluctantly sits back down as well.

"Is there something we can do for you, ma'am?" Aisha asks.

Ikora silently considers Aisha, then Reed, and finally, the empty chair.

"We need to talk about Shayura," Ikora flatly states.

Aisha's heart begins to race as she steals a glance at Reed. Was this it? She wondered how a sentence could be determined so quickly.

Silence hangs over the group, and Ikora chooses her next words carefully.

"Shayura is being released from custody."

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

