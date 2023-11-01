Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Item Icon

Under Your Skin

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen, Under Your Skin is a precision frame Void bow that’s craftable and features a suite of useful perks. Let’s take a look at the best rolls for it in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Under Your Skin in Destiny 2

As a Season of the Risen weapon, Under Your Skin is available from Season of the Risen activities. It can be focused at the War Table, and can be crafted after you’ve obtained enough Deepsight drops of it.

Under Your Skin God Rolls

Under Your Skin PVE God Roll

  • Elastic String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo
  • Explosive Head or Successful Warm-Up

With Elastic String and a Draw Time Masterwork, you can bring Under Your Skin’s base draw time down to 576. With Archer’s Tempo, you can bring your effective draw time down even lower as long as you’re landing precision hits. And remember, Archer’s Tempo procs on hits and not kills, meaning that it’s effective even in situations like Grandmaster Nightfalls where kill-based perks are less reliable.

In the fourth column, you have your pick of Explosive Head or Successful Warm-Up. Explosive Head grants a straight-up damage buff and additionally reduces damage falloff at range. It’s an all-around great perk, and you may find that with Archer’s Tempo it’s all that you need to rapid-fire arrows. If you really want to get nuts, though, go with Successful Warm-Up. Explosive Head is typically going to be the better pick in endgame content, but Successful Warm-Up can bring Under Your Skin’s draw time down surprisingly far for a precision frame.

Overall, Under Your Skin is a fantastic bow for PVE content in Destiny 2. It pairs especially well with Void 3.0 subclasses, but can do work in any build. It’s got a solid Origin Trait in Land Tank. Plus, it’s craftable, so it’s easy to get the roll you want. The Enhanced versions of its best perks are nothing to write home about, but they’re there if you want them (or just want the gold border).

Under Your Skin PVP God Roll

  • Elastic String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo or Hip-Fire Grip
  • Explosive Head, Opening Shot, or Archer’s Tempo

Under Your Skin isn’t quite as effective in PVP as it is in PVE. However, it’s still a viable option if you like to wield bows in the Crucible. Again, Elastic String brings down its draw time, and Archer’s Tempo is still a great pick for the third column. Another possibility, however, is Hip-Fire Grip. In the fourth column, you can run Explosive Head or Archer’s Tempo just like in PVE — actually, the PVE god roll above works pretty well in PVP too. Alternately, you can roll with Opening Shot for a little more accuracy.

That’s about it for Under Your Skin. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Bowstring Slot

Perk Icon

Polymer String

Unbreakable bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly faster draw time

Perk Icon

Natural String

Simple balanced string. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

High Tension String

Tightly strung bow. • Greatly increases accuracy • Slightly slower draw time • Slightly decreases stability

Perk Icon

Flexible String

Light and easy to draw. • Slightly faster draw time • Slightly decreases accuracy • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Elastic String

Excellent snapback. • Decreases accuracy • Faster draw time • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Tactile String

Stable, high-friction bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Agile Bowstring

Durable yet light bowstring. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

