Typhon GL5

merritt k

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, the Typhon GL5 is a Stasis heavy grenade launcher. While grenade launchers have seen better days, the Typhon GL5 has some neat perks to play around with in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Typhon GL5 in Destiny 2

The Typhon GL5 shotgun is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Typhon GL5 God Rolls

Typhon GL5 PVE God Roll

  • Hard Launch
  • Spike Grenades
  • Impulse Amplifier or Demolitionist
  • Explosive Light or Chill Clip

Remember Wendigo? It’s back, in Typhon GL5 form. Unfortunately, heavy grenade launchers aren’t what they used to be in Destiny 2, and the Typhon GL5 is no exception. In the vast majority of cases at the moment, linear fusion rifles or rockets are going to be your weapon of choice for melting bosses, so this is going to be a niche pick until grenade launchers get buffed or their competition gets nerfed. If you’re using this to do DPS, you’re probably going to want to go with the Impulse Amplifier/Explosive Light. Note, however, that Explosive Light increases blast radius, which is at counter purposes with Spike Grenades, so you may not get the full damage boost you expect.

Typhon GL5 PVP God Roll

  • Quick Launch or Volatile Launch
  • Proximity Grenades
  • Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier
  • Wellspring or Adrenaline Junkie

Heavy grenade launchers can actually do some work in Destiny 2 PVP right now, thanks to the current ammo economy. One interesting roll on the Typhon GL5 is Demolitionist/Wellspring, which grants a substantial amount of grenade energy on a kill — as well as some energy for your melee and class abilities, as well. Otherwise, Impulse Amplifier is an easy pick, and you can pair it with Adrenaline Junkie as a damage perk or possibly even Chill Clip, which might help you take out a Guardian you caught with the edge of the blast radius.

That’s about it for the Typhon GL5. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Launcher Barrel Slot

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

