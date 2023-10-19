Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Trust

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Trust is a reprised Solar precision hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Trust in Destiny 2

You can obtain Trust by completing Gambit matches and getting Gambit engrams from the Drifter.

Trust God Rolls

Trust PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Tactical Mag
  • Outlaw or Rapid Hit
  • Explosive Payload or Incandescent
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

Perhaps the most iconic Destiny 2 Gambit weapon finally returns as Trust makes its comeback in Season of Defiance. It’s got some fancy new tricks, too — Incandescent being the most notable. Hand cannons were pretty lackluster at the launch of Lightfall, but they just got a 20% buff against red and orange bar enemies, so weapons like Trust should be a lot more useful now. Outlaw or Rapid Hit is your go-to ammo perk, and then Incandescent or Explosive Payload (which provides a straight-up damage boost) is your add control/damage buff. There’s also perks like Rampage, Golden Tricorn, and Dragonfly to play around with, if you prefer those.

Trust PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Snapshot Sights or Opening Shot
  • Explosive Payload or Rangefinder
  • Masterwork: Range

In PVP, we want to build into Trust’s range and stability. Smallbore and Accurized Rounds help a lot with this, as does a range masterwork. When it comes to primary perks, there are a few routes you can go. Explosive Payload doesn’t increase damage in the Crucible, but the boost to flinch can be tremendously useful in winning gunfights. Rangefinder is an option, but Explosive Payload is going to be better in most situations.

The major issue with Trust is that it’s awkwardly sandwiched between pulse rifles at long range and SMGs at shorter distances. It’s still a great weapon with a big fanbase, but until aggressive SMGs get tuned down in Season of the Deep, Trust is going to suffer in comparison.

That’s about it for Trust. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

