Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is here and it’s time to elevate your fashion game. Along with new weapons, a 6-player activity, armor, story missions, and season pass, the heavily requested armor transmogrification feature is finally arriving. In this season, players will team up with the Fallen Captain Mithrax to stop the Vex from plunging Earth into total darkness. Of course, the main thing you care about is getting all that sweet, sweet loot. Along with the Solstice of Heroes event, players can now hunt down new rolls of the Moon and The Dreaming City weapons. Unfortunately, not every re-issued weapon came with a great perk pool and the Tranquility sniper rifle is one of those guns.

How to Get It

To obtain the Tranquility you will need to purchase the Essence of Vanity quest from the lectern found on the Moon by Eris Morn. You will need to have one Phantasmal Core, which can be purchased by turning in 20 Phantasmal Fragments or by completing the two Weekly Lectern Moon Bounties. Once you have the core, visit the lectern, purchase the Essence of Vanity quest, and then complete it. This boasts some fairly simple tasks such as completing activities in the patrol zones, killing 25 enemies with sniper rifles, and locating the Horned Wreath. Once you complete this quest, return to the lectern and turn it in to receive one random roll of the Tranquility. If you were holding onto an old version of this gun for whatever reason, it will not be grandfathered into the new Power cap.

Tranquility God Rolls

Tranquility PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Surplus

Frenzy

Oh, you’re serious about wanting to use this over literally any other sniper rifle? Well, this is awkward. If you really have your heart set on it, you’ll want to hunt down a roll with Fluted Barrel in the first slot. This will boost both our stability and handling, making it much easier to hit targets while firing as fast as possible. For the magazine slot, you want either Appended Mag or Tactical Mag. Both of these increase the number of rounds in our magazine, which is always important when you’re using a sniper rifle to damage a boss or Champion. Try to avoid Extended Mag due to the hefty reload penalty it instills.

When it comes to primary perks we don’t have a ton of great choices. Surplus is definitely the best in the first column, as it gives us better reload speed, stability, and handling if our abilities are charged. This ups our DPS (damage-per-second) potential, allowing players to swiftly damage a single target. Synergizing with this is Frenzy, to boost our overall damage. Again, there are much better options for PVE sniper rifles, but this is the roll you’ll want if you’re determined to use this.

Tranquility PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Under Pressure or Feeding Frenzy

Elemental Capacitor

Don’t. Just don’t. I know there are some okay PVP perks available on this gun, but you can find objectively find better PVP sniper rifles. In a mode where having the best roll can make a huge difference, you’ll want to hunt down god rolls of Praedyth’s Revenge, Frozen Orbit, or Far Future. Seriously, if you really want a good PVP sniper rifle do not waste your time grinding for Tranquility.