Destiny 2 Items
Thin Precipice

Alejandro Josan

While bringing a sword to a gunfight might seem like a death sentence, Destiny 2 swords are stronger than they appear. The Thin Precipice is a prime example of this. Introduced during the Season of the Deep, the Thin Precipice became quite popular in both PVP and PVE and continues to be a great choice for Guardians. To take advantage of its potential, here are the Thin Precipice god rolls in Destiny 2.

How to Get Thin Precipice in Destiny 2

To get the Thin Precipice in Destiny 2 you will have to complete Season of the Deep activities, which includes Salvage and Deep Dives. Also, Thin Precipice is craftable and requires five red-border Deepsight versions to unlock its pattern.

Thin Precipice God Rolls

Thin Precipice PVE God Roll

  • Hungry Edge
  • Balanced Guard
  • Unrelenting
  • Chain Reaction
  • Major Spec Mod

The Thin Precipice is more than capable of dealing massive amounts of explosive damage thanks to its Unrelenting and Chain Reaction trait combination. Unrelenting improves your survivability by triggering health generation after rapidly defeating characters. Guardians and powerful combatants will grant more than one kill. Chain Reaction rewards your final blows with an elemental explosion. This, in turn, will feed your Unrelenting trait since those explosions will certainly grant rapid kills. Paired with the Hungry Edge, which increases your magazine size and ammo capacity, you will have a sword that destroys ads in an instant.

Thin Precipice PVP God Roll

  • Honed Edge
  • Balanced Guard
  • Valiant Charge
  • Counterattack
  • Quick Access Sling Mod

While the Thin Precipice trait pool suits PVE over PVP, some traits can power your reflexes in PVP encounters. Valiant Charge, which increases your sword lunge distance while guarding, allows you to reach distant enemies. Not only that, if your reflexes are as sharp as Thin Precipice’s blade, Counterattack will increase your damage output momentarily when blocking an attack immediately after guarding. It’s like a parrying damage boost. Combining these two traits gives you a deadly lunge attack that will eviscerate your enemies. 

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Kelgorath kneels before a feeble altar in an empty court. A dead Knight's realm. A shriveled, fleshless rind. A cautionary tale.

A Wizard floats over the altar. "The High Celebrant's domain was once a grand place of adoration. It holds a mighty tribute." The Wizard, Rakthrin, War-Council, whispers Xivu Arath's bait to the Knight.

Kelgorath remembers how Savathûn sought the Sky and became its puppet, all so she could usurp sword logic. "Favor wanes. It can be rekindled."

"You were disarmed. Shamed. Beaten so many times by a Light-wielder."

Kelgorath stands, spinning to face Rakthrin. He thrusts a claw forward at the Wizard's throat, but she swoops back from his reach.

Kelgorath sneers. "I need no blade; I am wielded. The plates upon my body are razors."

"Should you have remained with Savathûn and prayed to her to give you the Light… perhaps you would have found greatness then. You wither without her favor."

"I spit on the Witch Sister! I am an instrument of War!"

"Not yet. Not truly."

Rakthrin conjures a dark bolt of lightning that saps the room's dim lighting and casts it into the altar. The altar splits apart with a timbered snap, revealing an emerald sliver of a blade, bleeding shade and whispering rapture. "A shard of the Taken King's blade. Conquered out of love. Stolen away from Saturn's shadow."

Kelgorath fixates upon the blade shard. The Wizard gestures to it with a lipless smile, and the Knight steps forward.

"I will take it. To be an instrument of her will. To cleanse the hate of weakness with loving violence." Kelgorath genuflects and encloses his claws around the emerald sliver, wisps of shadow spilling between the gaps in his claws. "I offer myself to this union."

The barrier of his flesh melts away. A will not his own enraptures him.

Kelgorath, Risen from Bones, Taken by War.

Blade Slot

Tempered Edge

Increased sword damage and ammo.

Jagged Edge

Increased damage at the cost of sword ammo.

Honed Edge

Increased sword damage.

Enduring Blade

Greatly increased sword ammo at the cost of damage.

Hungry Edge

Increased sword ammo.

