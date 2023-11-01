While bringing a sword to a gunfight might seem like a death sentence, Destiny 2 swords are stronger than they appear. The Thin Precipice is a prime example of this. Introduced during the Season of the Deep, the Thin Precipice became quite popular in both PVP and PVE and continues to be a great choice for Guardians. To take advantage of its potential, here are the Thin Precipice god rolls in Destiny 2.

How to Get Thin Precipice in Destiny 2

To get the Thin Precipice in Destiny 2 you will have to complete Season of the Deep activities, which includes Salvage and Deep Dives. Also, Thin Precipice is craftable and requires five red-border Deepsight versions to unlock its pattern.

Thin Precipice God Rolls

Thin Precipice PVE God Roll

Hungry Edge

Balanced Guard

Unrelenting

Chain Reaction

Major Spec Mod

The Thin Precipice is more than capable of dealing massive amounts of explosive damage thanks to its Unrelenting and Chain Reaction trait combination. Unrelenting improves your survivability by triggering health generation after rapidly defeating characters. Guardians and powerful combatants will grant more than one kill. Chain Reaction rewards your final blows with an elemental explosion. This, in turn, will feed your Unrelenting trait since those explosions will certainly grant rapid kills. Paired with the Hungry Edge, which increases your magazine size and ammo capacity, you will have a sword that destroys ads in an instant.

Thin Precipice PVP God Roll

Honed Edge

Balanced Guard

Valiant Charge

Counterattack

Quick Access Sling Mod

While the Thin Precipice trait pool suits PVE over PVP, some traits can power your reflexes in PVP encounters. Valiant Charge, which increases your sword lunge distance while guarding, allows you to reach distant enemies. Not only that, if your reflexes are as sharp as Thin Precipice’s blade, Counterattack will increase your damage output momentarily when blocking an attack immediately after guarding. It’s like a parrying damage boost. Combining these two traits gives you a deadly lunge attack that will eviscerate your enemies.