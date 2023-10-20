Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Along with seasonal and raid guns, Season of Plunder is also re-introducing an older Nightfall weapon, The Militia’s Birthright.

How to Get The Militia’s Birthright

The Militia’s Birthright is solely tied to the Nightfall activity. Yet, it’s not as simple as playing the Nightfall activity until one drops. Weapons specifically tied to this activity rotate in availability every week. This means there will be some weeks when you cannot get this grenade launcher, and some when you can. I strongly recommend using the website TodayInDestiny , as it will show you what Nightfall guns are available by clicking on the Nightfall image box.

Additionally, the Nightfall’s difficulty will determine the gun’s drop rate. This means that if you play on the Adept difficulty, you’ll have a much slimmer chance of obtaining The Militia’s Birthright than if you complete a Master Nightfall. Below are all the Nightfall difficulty options and the rarity of the weapons tied to it:

Adept – Rare

Hero – Uncommon

Legend – Common

Master – Common

Grandmaster – Common (Adept Variants Only)

Keep in mind that if you want the Adept variant of The Militia’s Birthright, you need to play the Grandmaster version when this gun is available. If this sounds like you’ll be jumping through a lot of hoops, you kind of are. It’s not a terribly eloquent system, but it’s the only way to earn this gun. At the time of writing this article, you cannot craft The Militia’s Birthright since no gun patterns exist for it. You are entirely reliant on RNG for getting a “god roll.”

The Militia’s Birthright God Rolls

The Militia’s Birthright PVE God Roll

Smart Drift Control

Blinding Grenades or Spike Grenades

Slideways or Lead From Gold

Frenzy or Auto-Loading Holster

When it comes to PVE, there are ultimately better options available for breach-loading grenade launchers. However, if you do want to use this weapon in endgame activities this is the roll I suggest. In the first slot, we’re going with Smart Drift Control for the boost to stability, velocity, handling, and recoil. Unsurprisingly, the second slot with either be Blinding Grenades or Spike Grenades. Ideally, you’ll want both options on your gun, but I’ve always preferred Blinding Grenades. These are terrific for tough endgame activities, as they allow you to delay aggression from enemies.

As for primary perks, in the first slot, the two best options are either Slideways or Lead From Gold. The former is terrific for those who want to avoid reloading, while the latter offers a more consistent way to acquire ammo. Ultimately, which one you decide depends on your final perk. If you’re going with Frenzy for the damage boost I suggest pairing it with Slideways. Inversely, Lead From Gold/Auto-Loading Holster is solid for Grandmaster Nightfalls or Master tier raids. It comes down to what you’ll be using The Militia’s Birthright for.

The Militia’s Birthright PVP God Roll

Quick Launch

Proximity Grenade

Quickdraw or Steady Hands

Swashbuckler or Auto-Loading Holster

If you plan on taking The Militia’s Birthright into the Crucible there are some decent rolls you can rock. For the barrel, I am looking at Quick Launch. Not only does this boost the weapon’s projectile velocity, but it increases hor handling. This allows players to quickly swap off this weapon so they can secure the kill with their primary firearm. As for the ammo, I’ve always been a fan of proximity grenades since they can be used to zone enemies. However, if you’re confident in your ability to directly hit other players you’ll want Spike Grenades instead.

When it comes to primary perks, both Quickdraw and Steady Hands are great options. Quickdraw is ideal for being able to swiftly engage targets while offering a small bump to our handling. Alternatively, Steady Hands gives us a nice handling bump after every kill which can be ideal for single-shot weapons. Finally, you’ll want either Swashbuckler for the damage boost or Auto-Loading Holster if you plan on constantly swapping off this gun. It comes down to how you plan to use The Militia’s Birthright or if you want to prioritize increasing the gun’s damage over its general utility.