Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Techeun Force

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Saniya Ahmed

First appearing in Destiny 2: Forsaken‘s Last Wish raid, Techeun Force is now Season of the Deep’s new god roll.

How to get Techeun Force in Destiny 2

The Legendary Techeun Force fusion rifle is a Last Wish raid weapon that can drop from any encounter. Last Wish weapons became craftable in Season of the Deep, and red-border Deepsight weapons can drop from completing raid encounters. Also, completing the weekly O Deepsight Mine quest from Suraya Hawthorne lets you purchase a Deepsight weapon for 20 Spoils of Conquest. You can grab the Deepsight Techeun Force from Hawthorne, but only if you have previously obtained Techeun Force from this raid.

Techeun Force god rolls

Techeun Force PVE god roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Ionized Battery or Enhanced Battery
  • Reconstruction or Rewind Rounds
  • Controlled Burst
  • Masterwork: Charge Time

Controlled Burst is the star trait that makes Techeun Force a must-have Legendary PVP fusion rifle. Controlled Burst increases damage by 20% and reduces charge time for a short duration when landing every shot in a burst. The Arrowhead Break trait increases the handling and makes Techeun Force’s recoil direction more accurate. Although Enhanced Battery adds one to the magazine size, Ionized Battery increases it by two while decreasing the reload speed. Also, Rewind Rounds refills the empty magazine from reserves based on the number of hits. Another noteworthy trait for reloading and magazine size is Reconstruction, which reloads itself over time and can even double the capacity.

Techeun Force PVP god roll

  • Full Bore or Extended Barrel
  • Projection Fuse
  • Under Pressure
  • Rangefinder or High Impact Reserves
  • Masterwork: Charge Time or Handling

For PVP, Techeun Force relies on accuracy and is all about range. The Full Bore trait increases the range significantly but reduces handling and stability. On the other hand, Extended Barrel increases range and recoil, but it reduces handling. Also, using Projection Fuse gives your weapon increased range, while Under Pressure improves the stability and accuracy as your magazine gets lower. Lastly, Rangefinder (or High Impact Reserves, if you’d rather deal more damage without the additional range) completes the PVP Techeun Force god roll.

Check out our other Destiny 2 god roll guides too!

About the Author

Saniya Ahmed

Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.

Stats

Lore

Mara knew she had been a fool to pretend to be a peer to the others. What was true of her brother was true of all Awoken. They needed secrets to marvel at, secrets that rhymed with the deep enigma of their souls. They could not follow what they fully understood.

There would be a formal coronation later, in a place not yet built. Out of respect for that unhappened coronation, Mara did not at first wear a crown; and later she claimed as her diadem the ring of event horizon that surrounds the observable universe.

"My Techeuns," she said, gathering Kelda Wadj and the other eutechs who'd remained, "will be given absolute authority to explore our new power, the Traveler's relics, and all associated domains. We are no longer in the realm of pure science. We require an order of mysteries and witches to tend to them."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Techeun Force Destiny 2 Guide - God Roll & How to Get It
Saniya Ahmed
PSA: Xur Is Selling a God Roll Disparity Pulse Rifle
Saniya Ahmed
Every Legendary Weapon Not Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor