A kinetic scout rifle debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Tears of Contrition is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Here’s our look at the best rolls to aim for in both PVE and PVP.

How to Get Tears of Contrition in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Tears of Contrition from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Tears of Contrition God Rolls

Tears of Contrition PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Perpetual Motion or Triple Tap

Fourth Time’s the Charm or Explosive Payload

If you’re looking for a kinetic Scout Rifle to take into high-level Destiny 2 PVE activities, then Tears of Contrition is a pretty good pick. While it won’t give you the speed boost that a lightweight scout like the ever-popular Night Watch will, it has better recoil direction and can roll some interesting perks. Perpetual Motion is a solid boost to weapon stats, and Explosive Payload is a classic for a reason — the explosive damage doesn’t suffer from damage falloff and it provides a straight-up damage buff in PVE. Tears of Contrition can roll the rare Triple Tap/Fourth Time’s the Charm perk combo, which will keep you in bullets for a frankly silly amount of time, but that’s a pretty niche use case and you’re probably better off picking one of the two. Still, the option’s there if you want it. Note that while Vorpal Weapon on a primary gives a 20% damage increase against bosses, Explosive Payload provides a 15% increase on body shots, making it the more flexible option — and let’s be real, if you’re down to squeezing DPS numbers out of your primary weapon then something has gone horribly wrong.

Tears of Contrition PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Steady Rounds

Perpetual Motion or No Distractions

Explosive Payload or Opening Shot

In PVP, Tears of Contrition can be pretty useful in bigger maps with open firing lanes. 19 zoom is decent and will help you take out other Guardians at a distance. With that in mind, No Distractions can be a great perk for getting into ranged duels, reducing your flinch after a second of ADS. Explosive Payload is an interesting combo here, as it can help you outflinch opponents. Perpetual Motion is great too, and probably the superior pick in most cases. Opening Shot is another possibility, though it means sacrificing Explosive Payload.