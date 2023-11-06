Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Tears of Contrition

Guide
Details
PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

A kinetic scout rifle debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Tears of Contrition is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Here’s our look at the best rolls to aim for in both PVE and PVP.

How to Get Tears of Contrition in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Tears of Contrition from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Tears of Contrition God Rolls

Tears of Contrition PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Perpetual Motion or Triple Tap
  • Fourth Time’s the Charm or Explosive Payload

If you’re looking for a kinetic Scout Rifle to take into high-level Destiny 2 PVE activities, then Tears of Contrition is a pretty good pick. While it won’t give you the speed boost that a lightweight scout like the ever-popular Night Watch will, it has better recoil direction and can roll some interesting perks. Perpetual Motion is a solid boost to weapon stats, and Explosive Payload is a classic for a reason — the explosive damage doesn’t suffer from damage falloff and it provides a straight-up damage buff in PVE. Tears of Contrition can roll the rare Triple Tap/Fourth Time’s the Charm perk combo, which will keep you in bullets for a frankly silly amount of time, but that’s a pretty niche use case and you’re probably better off picking one of the two. Still, the option’s there if you want it. Note that while Vorpal Weapon on a primary gives a 20% damage increase against bosses, Explosive Payload provides a 15% increase on body shots, making it the more flexible option — and let’s be real, if you’re down to squeezing DPS numbers out of your primary weapon then something has gone horribly wrong.

Tears of Contrition PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Steady Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion or No Distractions
  • Explosive Payload or Opening Shot

In PVP, Tears of Contrition can be pretty useful in bigger maps with open firing lanes. 19 zoom is decent and will help you take out other Guardians at a distance. With that in mind, No Distractions can be a great perk for getting into ranged duels, reducing your flinch after a second of ADS. Explosive Payload is an interesting combo here, as it can help you outflinch opponents. Perpetual Motion is great too, and probably the superior pick in most cases. Opening Shot is another possibility, though it means sacrificing Explosive Payload.

That’s about it for Tears of Contrition. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Lore

Mara Sov can feel her twin's heartbeat in the chest of the man now known as Crow. She dreams, sometimes, of gathering him in an embrace like she did when they were children. Of one ear pressed to his sternum, listening…

"I'm sorry," she imagines she would say. "For everything. I was wrong."

But Mara has been afforded no such opportunity, and on nights like tonight—when she stares across the infinite void of space, alone—she reminds herself that her brother's absence is what he desires. It's also what she deserves.

"My queen," a familiar voice murmurs from behind her. Mara turns to find Petra's figure cutting a harsh silhouette in her doorway.

"Where is he?" Mara asks.

"The Leviathan." Shadows obscure Petra's face, making it impossible to read, and for a moment, Mara understands how others must often feel in her own presence. "Eris tells me he sees himself there. He sees Uldren."

"I know," says Mara. Because of course she knows. She feels Crow's suffering as intensely as she feels the beating of his heart.

"You want to go to him," Petra states plainly. "You shouldn't." Something steely has entered her voice; Mara recognizes it as a warning.

"I know that too." Mara turns back to the twinkling ocean of stars but focuses on the vast nothingness beyond it. "Good night, Petra."

"Good night, my queen." Petra's retreating footsteps fade away, and Mara is alone again.

No, she thinks, not alone. She and her brother are together, even when they are apart. That is enough.

It must be.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

