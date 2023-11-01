Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Tarnished Mettle

merritt k

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a new 200 RPM precision scout rifle called Tarnished Mettle. Lightweight scout rifles have been a great PVE option in the game for a while now, so how does Tarnished Mettle stack up? Let’s find out.

How to Get Tarnished Mettle in Destiny 2

Tarnished Mettle drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Tarnished Mettle God Rolls

Tarnished Mettle PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accurized Rounds or Appended Mag
  • Rapid Hit or Demolitionist
  • Explosive Payload or Voltshot

If you don’t already have a Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload Night Watch, or you just need an Arc Primary weapon, then Tarnished Mettle is a great option. The only problem with Tarnished Mettle in this respect is its recoil, which we’re going to try and control a little with Arrowhead Brake. Set up like this, Tarnished Mettle will be a solid workhorse for high-level PVE content, especially for any content with an Arc burn. Alternately, if you’re looking for something a little more wacky and fun, the combination of Demolitionist and Voltshot can help this thing steamroll adds — just remember that you won’t proc Voltshot until you actually reload the weapon.

Tarnished Mettle PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Steady Rounds
  • Demolitionist or Moving Target
  • Explosive Payload

Tarnished Mettle, aptly, just isn’t going to shine in the Crucible. At the very least, Explosive Payload can stagger opponent and throw off their aim, but at the range you’re going to be using this thing, you’ll be getting outgunned by pulse rifles. Probably not worth the hassle.

That’s about it for Tarnished Mettle. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Vrisk had been lying under his crewmate's corpse for the better part of an hour. His body ached from lack of Ether, but he dared not pull from his rebreather for fear of discovery.

Besides, if he survived, there would be enough to sate his hunger a dozen times over.

He and Krilix had been calibrating the landing struts on the crew's Ketch when the ambush hit. A long-range scout rifle slug punched through Krilix in the opening salvo, ripping a fist-sized hole in his chest. He fell on top of Vrisk in a heap of gore as a barrage of gunfire rained down on their position.

Vrisk could have shrugged off the Wretch's body and seized his Arc Spear to retaliate. Instead, he simply lay beneath his dying crewmate and let the battle play out.

After the shooting stopped, Vrisk listened to their assailants ransack the ship. A mix of guttural Cabal barks and familiar Eliksni chatter marked them as a competing crew, eager to claim the bounty set forth by the reawakened Shipstealer.

But Vrisk knew what their attackers did not: the relic they sought was not on the Ketch, or even on this planet. It was hidden in a safehouse deep within the asteroid belt beyond Mars. Once Vrisk found the courage to emerge from his hiding place, he would take the relic to Eramiskel himself and claim the reward for his own.

But there was time for that. For now, the Dreg let the weight and warmth of his dead companion press him into a peaceful slumber, where he dreamed of better days to come.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

