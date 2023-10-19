Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Tarnation

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in The Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Tarnation is an Arc heavy grenade launcher associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Tarnation in Destiny 2

You can obtain Tarnation from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Tarnation God Rolls

Tarnation PVE God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • Spike Grenades
  • Clown Cartridge
  • Chain Reaction

Why does Tarnation exist? Seriously, what is its purpose? Rapid-fire heavy grenade launchers, historically, are for boss DPS. And yet, Tarnation has no single-target damage perks, like Frenzy, Explosive Light, or even Vorpal Weapon. Literally the only thing Tarnation has going for it right now is that it’s the sole craftable heavy grenade launcher in Destiny 2. Probably most people only use it enough to craft it for Gumshoe, then drop it in their vaults.

If, for some reason, you insist on using Tarnation, then it can do ok as a burst add clear weapon. Chain Reaction is ok at this, and Clown Cartridge is a decent reload perk. But Psychohack is a lousy Origin Trait, and you’d be better off just using Salvager’s Salvo to do the same thing and keeping your heavy slot free for something more reliable. Maybe Tarnation will get an update to its perk pools someday to make it more effective — more likely it will just become obsolete when a remotely decent craftable grenade launcher is introduced.

Tarnation PVP God Roll

  • Volatile Launch
  • Proximity Grenades
  • Killing Wind
  • Chain Reaction

Just don’t. Seriously. What are you doing? Look at your life. Look at your choices. You think using Tarnation in the Crucible is going to go well for you? Be my guest. It won’t. If you really want to use a heavy grenade launcher in Destiny 2 PVP, try the Typhon GL5.

That’s about it for Tarnation. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Launcher Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Perk Icon

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Tarnation Deepsight Guide - How to Unlock the Tarnation Pattern
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Report: Relic Data Guide - How to Get Come to Pass
Diego Arguello
Tarnation Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k