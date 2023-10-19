Added in The Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Tarnation is an Arc heavy grenade launcher associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Tarnation in Destiny 2

You can obtain Tarnation from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Tarnation God Rolls

Tarnation PVE God Roll

Quick Launch

Spike Grenades

Clown Cartridge

Chain Reaction

Why does Tarnation exist? Seriously, what is its purpose? Rapid-fire heavy grenade launchers, historically, are for boss DPS. And yet, Tarnation has no single-target damage perks, like Frenzy, Explosive Light, or even Vorpal Weapon. Literally the only thing Tarnation has going for it right now is that it’s the sole craftable heavy grenade launcher in Destiny 2. Probably most people only use it enough to craft it for Gumshoe, then drop it in their vaults.

If, for some reason, you insist on using Tarnation, then it can do ok as a burst add clear weapon. Chain Reaction is ok at this, and Clown Cartridge is a decent reload perk. But Psychohack is a lousy Origin Trait, and you’d be better off just using Salvager’s Salvo to do the same thing and keeping your heavy slot free for something more reliable. Maybe Tarnation will get an update to its perk pools someday to make it more effective — more likely it will just become obsolete when a remotely decent craftable grenade launcher is introduced.

Tarnation PVP God Roll

Volatile Launch

Proximity Grenades

Killing Wind

Chain Reaction

Just don’t. Seriously. What are you doing? Look at your life. Look at your choices. You think using Tarnation in the Crucible is going to go well for you? Be my guest. It won’t. If you really want to use a heavy grenade launcher in Destiny 2 PVP, try the Typhon GL5 .