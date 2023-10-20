Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Strident Whistle

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

As a Solar bow that doesn’t require raiding, Strident Whistle is the only one of its kind in Destiny 2 right now. It may be unique, but is it worth using? Here’s our look at the best rolls available for the weapon in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Strident Whistle in Destiny 2

Strident Whistle drops from Vanguard Playlist completions and can be obtained from rank-up packages from Commander Zavala. Remember, resetting your Vanguard rank will let you obtain weapons with double or even triple perk rolls, so that can help you get a specific roll of Strident Whistle that you’re looking for.

Strident Whistle God Rolls

Strident Whistle PVE God Roll

  • Elastic String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo
  • Incandescent or Explosive Head

Strident Whistle has a longer draw time as a precision frame, so we want to bring it down as much as possible. Elastic String will help with that, as will a draw time masterwork. But it can also benefit from Archer’s Tempo, which will keep you firing as quickly as possible. Explosive Head is a classic option, but Strident Whistle is notable for its ability to roll Incandescent, which helps it as an add clear weapon — it also pairs nicely with Solar 3.0 builds that benefit from building Scorch. Given that there’s an Anti-Overload Bow mod in Season of Plunder, Strident Whistle is a good all-around option in activities with Overload Champions and Solar Burns — say, Nightfalls or Legendary/Master Lost Sectors. The Vanguard Origin Trait isn’t too exciting, but hey, you can’t have everything.

Strident Whistle PVP God Roll

  • Polymer String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo or Moving Target
  • Explosive Head or Opening Shot

Bows are in a tough spot in Destiny 2 PVP right now, but Strident Whistle can work with the right roll. One thing of note is that Strident Whistle is currently the only precision frame bow capable of rolling Sneak Bow. If you like that perk, then it could be worth playing around with — the 25% increase to held arrow time can be useful in PVP.

That’s about it for Strident Whistle. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Bowstring Slot

Perk Icon

Polymer String

Unbreakable bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly faster draw time

Perk Icon

Natural String

Simple balanced string. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

High Tension String

Tightly strung bow. • Greatly increases accuracy • Slightly slower draw time • Slightly decreases stability

Perk Icon

Flexible String

Light and easy to draw. • Slightly faster draw time • Slightly decreases accuracy • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Elastic String

Excellent snapback. • Decreases accuracy • Faster draw time • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Tactile String

Stable, high-friction bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Agile Bowstring

Durable yet light bowstring. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Related Posts

The 10 Best PVE Bows in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k
Strident Whistle Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
The Best Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall Weapons
merritt k