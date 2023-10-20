As a Solar bow that doesn’t require raiding, Strident Whistle is the only one of its kind in Destiny 2 right now. It may be unique, but is it worth using? Here’s our look at the best rolls available for the weapon in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Strident Whistle in Destiny 2

Strident Whistle drops from Vanguard Playlist completions and can be obtained from rank-up packages from Commander Zavala. Remember, resetting your Vanguard rank will let you obtain weapons with double or even triple perk rolls, so that can help you get a specific roll of Strident Whistle that you’re looking for.

Strident Whistle God Rolls

Strident Whistle PVE God Roll

Elastic String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Incandescent or Explosive Head

Strident Whistle has a longer draw time as a precision frame, so we want to bring it down as much as possible. Elastic String will help with that, as will a draw time masterwork. But it can also benefit from Archer’s Tempo, which will keep you firing as quickly as possible. Explosive Head is a classic option, but Strident Whistle is notable for its ability to roll Incandescent, which helps it as an add clear weapon — it also pairs nicely with Solar 3.0 builds that benefit from building Scorch. Given that there’s an Anti-Overload Bow mod in Season of Plunder, Strident Whistle is a good all-around option in activities with Overload Champions and Solar Burns — say, Nightfalls or Legendary/Master Lost Sectors. The Vanguard Origin Trait isn’t too exciting, but hey, you can’t have everything.

Strident Whistle PVP God Roll

Polymer String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo or Moving Target

Explosive Head or Opening Shot

Bows are in a tough spot in Destiny 2 PVP right now, but Strident Whistle can work with the right roll. One thing of note is that Strident Whistle is currently the only precision frame bow capable of rolling Sneak Bow. If you like that perk, then it could be worth playing around with — the 25% increase to held arrow time can be useful in PVP.