Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Staccato-46

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Staccato-46 debuted in Season of the Haunted of Destiny 2 and continues to be a useful Solar scout rifle for a number of activities in the game. Let’s take a look at how to get it and some of the best rolls available for PVE and PVP.

How to Get Staccato-46 in Destiny 2

The Staccato-46 scout rifle is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Staccato-46 God Rolls

Staccato-46 PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Triple Tap or Outlaw
  • Explosive Payload or Incandescent

Staccato-46 will be most useful in high-level Destiny 2 PVE activities when a Solar burn is active, giving it a constant buff to damage. With that in mind, we’re going to want to avoid kill-based perks, since they’re hard to trigger when even red bar enemies have beefy health bars. Instead, we’re opting for Triple Tap and Explosive Payload, which are straightforward ammo and damage perks, respectively. Explosive Payload is especially useful in high-level content where range is key, since the explosions it generates aren’t subject to damage falloff.

That said, if you’re taking the Staccato-46 into everyday activities, you can afford to play around with some more exciting perks. Outlaw/Incandescent can be really spectacular, wiping out whole rooms of adds without much difficulty. For me, I’d rather use something like Calus Mini-Tool as an anti-add Incandescent weapon, but if you prefer scout rifles for whatever reason then the option is there. Note that with Explosive Payload, Staccato-46 can generate both Elemental Wells (with Explosive Wellmaker) and Warmind Cells (with Wrath of Rasputin).

Staccato-46 PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Steady Rounds
  • Under Pressure or Outlaw
  • Explosive Payload or Rampage

Staccato-46 is unlikely to really impress in Destiny 2 PVP, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve. You can go for the ur-“win more” build of Outlaw/Rampage, or if you’d like to make sure you’re hitting your shots in the first place, Under Pressure and Explosive Payload will help out. If you go with the latter, just make sure you aren’t compulsively reloading as Under Pressure only helps below 50% of your magazine.

That’s about it for Staccato-46. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Staccato-46 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
The Best Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall Weapons
merritt k