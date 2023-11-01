Staccato-46 debuted in Season of the Haunted of Destiny 2 and continues to be a useful Solar scout rifle for a number of activities in the game. Let’s take a look at how to get it and some of the best rolls available for PVE and PVP.

How to Get Staccato-46 in Destiny 2

The Staccato-46 scout rifle is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Staccato-46 God Rolls

Staccato-46 PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Triple Tap or Outlaw

Explosive Payload or Incandescent

Staccato-46 will be most useful in high-level Destiny 2 PVE activities when a Solar burn is active, giving it a constant buff to damage. With that in mind, we’re going to want to avoid kill-based perks, since they’re hard to trigger when even red bar enemies have beefy health bars. Instead, we’re opting for Triple Tap and Explosive Payload, which are straightforward ammo and damage perks, respectively. Explosive Payload is especially useful in high-level content where range is key, since the explosions it generates aren’t subject to damage falloff.

That said, if you’re taking the Staccato-46 into everyday activities, you can afford to play around with some more exciting perks. Outlaw/Incandescent can be really spectacular, wiping out whole rooms of adds without much difficulty. For me, I’d rather use something like Calus Mini-Tool as an anti-add Incandescent weapon, but if you prefer scout rifles for whatever reason then the option is there. Note that with Explosive Payload, Staccato-46 can generate both Elemental Wells (with Explosive Wellmaker) and Warmind Cells (with Wrath of Rasputin).

Staccato-46 PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Steady Rounds

Under Pressure or Outlaw

Explosive Payload or Rampage

Staccato-46 is unlikely to really impress in Destiny 2 PVP, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve. You can go for the ur-“win more” build of Outlaw/Rampage, or if you’d like to make sure you’re hitting your shots in the first place, Under Pressure and Explosive Payload will help out. If you go with the latter, just make sure you aren’t compulsively reloading as Under Pressure only helps below 50% of your magazine.