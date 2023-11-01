Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver

merritt k

Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is a precision kinetic hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver in Destiny 2

You can obtain the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. Specifically, it can drop from the second encounter where you battle the Harpy on the roof of the tower.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver God Rolls

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Seraph Rounds
  • Reconstruction
  • Vorpal Weapon or Redirection
  • Masterwork: Range

The Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver was never highly valued even at the peak of Warmind Cells in Destiny 2, but maybe that could change with the introduction of solid perks in this reprised version, right? Well, it lost Timed Payload, which was one of its best perks, so no, it’s not going to change. If anything, this version of the weapon is even less useful than the old one. Sure, it has Seraph Rounds now, and sure, it can get Reconstruction — but so can Posterity, and that’s craftable now. As it is, Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is in an awkward position with a kind of janky perk pool (Air Assault? Gutshot Straight?) and I’ll be surprised if anyone really enjoys running it in PVE. Another disappointing rework of a weapon that wasn’t great to begin with that takes away the few things that make it useful.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Seraph Rounds
  • Rangefinder
  • High-Impact Reserves
  • Masterwork: Range

Wow, do not run Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver in the Destiny 2 Crucible! It’s not going to go great for you! Terrible PVP perks for the most part. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but if you want to play around with a weapon with Seraph Rounds, use Seventh Seraph Carbine.

That’s about it for the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

