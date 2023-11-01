Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is a precision kinetic hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver in Destiny 2

You can obtain the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. Specifically, it can drop from the second encounter where you battle the Harpy on the roof of the tower.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver God Rolls

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Seraph Rounds

Reconstruction

Vorpal Weapon or Redirection

Masterwork: Range

The Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver was never highly valued even at the peak of Warmind Cells in Destiny 2, but maybe that could change with the introduction of solid perks in this reprised version, right? Well, it lost Timed Payload, which was one of its best perks, so no, it’s not going to change. If anything, this version of the weapon is even less useful than the old one. Sure, it has Seraph Rounds now, and sure, it can get Reconstruction — but so can Posterity, and that’s craftable now. As it is, Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is in an awkward position with a kind of janky perk pool (Air Assault? Gutshot Straight?) and I’ll be surprised if anyone really enjoys running it in PVE. Another disappointing rework of a weapon that wasn’t great to begin with that takes away the few things that make it useful.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Seraph Rounds

Rangefinder

High-Impact Reserves

Masterwork: Range

Wow, do not run Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver in the Destiny 2 Crucible! It’s not going to go great for you! Terrible PVP perks for the most part. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but if you want to play around with a weapon with Seraph Rounds, use Seventh Seraph Carbine.