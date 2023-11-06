Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, the Seventh Seraph Carbine is a precision kinetic auto rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Seventh Seraph Carbine in Destiny 2

You can obtain the Seventh Seraph Carbine through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. Specifically, it can drop from the first encounter where you have to connect three sets of circuits.

Seventh Seraph Carbine God Rolls

Seventh Seraph Carbine PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Seraph Rounds

Reconstruction or Fourth Time’s the Charm

Target Lock or Frenzy

Masterwork: Range

The Seventh Seraph Carbine was never an amazing weapon in Destiny 2. It had some utility at the peak of Warmind Cell power, when you could use the little red orbs to blow apart entire rooms of enemies. Since then, the weapon has languished — but this reprised version from Spire of the Watcher does at least have some new perks to play around with. It can get Seraph Rounds now, which is pretty neat, and it has a nifty new Origin Trait in the form of Rasputin’s Arsenal, though as a kinetic weapon it’s unlikely to benefit from that much. You can roll the combo of Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock to use this as a tool for burning down powerful enemies and Champions — Reconstruction could work in the third column too, though it is quite slow. Frenzy is another reliable damage perk in the fourth column. Still, even with the updates, Seventh Seraph Carbine is going to be one of the most disappointing drops to see in the dungeon for most players.

Seventh Seraph Carbine PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Seraph Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Target Lock or Rangefinder

Masterwork: Range

You’re going to have a hard time with Seventh Seraph Carbine in Destiny 2 PVP. Precision auto rifles did get a very slight buff to critical damage (from 1.5x to 1.55x) last season, but I doubt whether it’ll make any significant difference in this weapon’s usage.