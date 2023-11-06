Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Seventh Seraph Carbine

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, the Seventh Seraph Carbine is a precision kinetic auto rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Seventh Seraph Carbine in Destiny 2

You can obtain the Seventh Seraph Carbine through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. Specifically, it can drop from the first encounter where you have to connect three sets of circuits.

Seventh Seraph Carbine God Rolls

Seventh Seraph Carbine PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Seraph Rounds
  • Reconstruction or Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Target Lock or Frenzy
  • Masterwork: Range

The Seventh Seraph Carbine was never an amazing weapon in Destiny 2. It had some utility at the peak of Warmind Cell power, when you could use the little red orbs to blow apart entire rooms of enemies. Since then, the weapon has languished — but this reprised version from Spire of the Watcher does at least have some new perks to play around with. It can get Seraph Rounds now, which is pretty neat, and it has a nifty new Origin Trait in the form of Rasputin’s Arsenal, though as a kinetic weapon it’s unlikely to benefit from that much. You can roll the combo of Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock to use this as a tool for burning down powerful enemies and Champions — Reconstruction could work in the third column too, though it is quite slow. Frenzy is another reliable damage perk in the fourth column. Still, even with the updates, Seventh Seraph Carbine is going to be one of the most disappointing drops to see in the dungeon for most players.

Seventh Seraph Carbine PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Seraph Rounds
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Target Lock or Rangefinder
  • Masterwork: Range

You’re going to have a hard time with Seventh Seraph Carbine in Destiny 2 PVP. Precision auto rifles did get a very slight buff to critical damage (from 1.5x to 1.55x) last season, but I doubt whether it’ll make any significant difference in this weapon’s usage.

That’s about it for the Seventh Seraph Carbine. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Seventh Seraph Carbine Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Not Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor