Sailspy Pitchglass

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including the linear fusion rifle Sailspy Pitchglass. To me, that sounds more like a Magic: The Gathering card than a laser gun, but sure.

How to Get Sailspy Pitchglass in Destiny 2

Sailspy Pitchglass drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Sailspy Pitchglass God Rolls

Sailspy Pitchglass PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Rapid Hit or Clown Cartridge
  • Focused Fury or Vorpal Weapon

The problem with Sailspy Pitchglass is that there are already several great linear fusion rifle options for PVE, one of which was even introduced this season and is much easier to craft (Taipan-4fR). The Right Hook origin trait doesn’t do much for it either, unfortunately, and Voltshot requires you to proc it by getting a kill first, making it rather useless for DPS. If you really want to run Sailspy Pitchglass in Destiny 2 PVE for whatever reason, you’ll be going for a standard reload/damage perk combo like Rapid Hit/Focused Fury or Clown Cartridge/Vorpal Weapon. Note that Focused Fury and Clown Cartridge is a bad combo, since it increases the number of hits you need before you start getting bonus damage.

Alternately, an interesting roll for Sailspy Pitchglass is Compulsive Reloader/Voltshot, though this is more of a gimmicky combination than anything else. Paired with Voltshot, Compulsive Reloader is actually kind of useful in that you can fire a shot to take out an enemy, reload quickly, and then proc Voltshot. Again, this isn’t going to be a viable option for DPS, but it can be fun to play around with in low- and mid-level activities.

Sailspy Pitchglass PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Moving Target
  • Swashbuckler

I don’t know why you’d use Sailspy Pitchglass in Destiny 2 PVP, but sure. The Moving Target/Swashbuckler combo will help you land your hits and make them more impactful when you do, and at least you have a little more of a chance of making Right Hook useful in Crucible, but there are much better options for the weapon slot — even better LFRs.

That’s about it for Sailspy Pitchglass. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Lore

Iriks has good eyes, yes. One on top right dull, filmy, not so good. But others very good. Sharp.

Iriks waits. Motionless. Tastes the thin wind. Rate of speed. Leads target. Takes the shot.

Iriks does not miss. Enemies panic. Again. Again. Quiet.

Iriks sends in his crew. Watches through the scope. One claims more than their share.

Iriks teaches. Body falls. Lesson learned. Quiet again.

Iriks watches his crew open the chest. One holds the treasure high in shaking claws.

Iriks sees the dark glass. Sees the object floating inside. Recognizes. Tightens grip. Holds breath.

Iriks knows what Eramis seeks. Knows what it is worth. Knows what she will pay.

Iriks will take the shot.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

