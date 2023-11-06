Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Royal Executioner

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Royal Executioner is an adaptive frame Solar fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Royal Executioner in Destiny 2

You can obtain Royal Executioner through completing Season of Defiance activities, or by focusing rolls of it at the War Table. Regnant can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Royal Executioner God Rolls

Royal Executioner PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Envious Assassin
  • Incandescent or Reservoir Burst
  • Masterwork: Charge Time

Oh boy, is Royal Executioner a lot of fun. Envious Assassin is absolutely wild on this thing, allowing you to overflow the magazine to a frankly absurd degree. Since Reservoir Burst works when you’re above the weapon’s normal capacity, you have easy access to a constant 25% damage buff that also detonates enemies on final blows. Incandescent is there if you’re not feeling Reservoir Burst for whatever reason, or if you’re running a Solar build that benefits from Scorching enemies. The only weird thing about Royal Executioner is the chime-like noise it makes when it fires. Otherwise, it’s a blast.

Royal Executioner PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Firmly Planted
  • Killing Wind or Elemental Capacitor
  • Masterwork: Charge Time

Royal Executioner isn’t really built to be a PVP weapon in Destiny 2. You won’t be able to take advantage of its two main draws, Envious Assassin and Reservoir Burst, most of the time in the Crucible. If you’re going to use it, your best bet is the combination of Firmly Planted and Killing Wind. That gives you both a decent dueling perk and a kill-chaining perk. Alternately, you can swap out Killing Wind for Elemental Capacitor to get a little more Stability on a Void subclass.

That’s about it for Royal Executioner. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Petra Venj looked down at the weapons range, where the Corsairs practiced advanced infantry tactics. The pop and sizzle of live ammunition filled the air. It was only a matter of time before the Awoken were pressed into battle once more, now that the eternal war had taken Queen Mara to Earth.

The queen planned to stem the Witness's advance by imbuing the Guardians with her powers, allowing them to stage counterattacks via the Ascendant Plane. She dubbed them her "Queensguard."

Petra frowned.

The Vanguard had proven to be staunch allies, most recently during Xivu Arath's siege of the Ley Line network. Nevertheless, Petra had reservations about allowing Guardians to wield Queen Mara's power. Though they appeared civilized, the Lightbearers were not far removed from the utter barbarism of their Dark Age. She sensed that same savagery still seething just below the surface.

Petra wondered if the Vanguard would ever be worthy of Mara's beneficence. But if the Witness achieved its aims, all else would be irrelevant.

She turned her attention back to the Corsairs' infantry drills. Whatever the outcomes on Earth or Neptune, the Awoken would be ready. The Queen's Wrath would guarantee it.

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Royal Executioner
