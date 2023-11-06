Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Round Robin is an aggressive frame Strand hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Round Robin in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Round Robin by ranking up with Nimbus and obtaining Neomuna engrams. Once you get five Deepsight drops of this weapon, you can craft your own version of it on Savathun’s Throne World.

Round Robin God Rolls

Round Robin PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Appended Mag or Ricochet Rounds

Keep Away or Envious Assassin

Kill Clip or Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Stability

Round Robin was seriously lacking when Lightfall launched in Destiny 2, but since the hand cannon buffs in PVE it’s a lot more viable. You’ve got a number of interesting ammo perks to work with in the third column. Subsistence is an option, but Envious Assassin can be a lot of fun, especially paired with another weapon with that perk. Keep Away is probably going to be the most reliable, giving you not just faster reload speed but better accuracy and range when you’re at a distance. In the fourth column, you’ve got your pick of a few different damage perks. Golden Tricorn is worth considering if you’re running Strand, but Kill Clip is going to be more consistent. Hatchling is there, but Threadlings are still pretty weak and in most cases you’d rather just have the extra damage.

Round Robin PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Ricochet Rounds

Keep Away or Killing Wind

Kill Clip or Elemental Capacitor

Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, we want to max out Round Robin’s stability and range through Fluted Barrel and Ricochet Rounds. Keep Away is a great pick for the third column, though Killing Wind is also a nice option if you want a kill-chaining perk. In the fourth column, you can run Elemental Capacitor if you’re using Void for a solid boost to Stability. Otherwise, Kill Clip is the kill-chaining perk par excellence, and Opening Shot is there if you want to spec for comfiness.