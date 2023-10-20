Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Roar of the Bear

merritt k

With the Season of Plunder, a couple of new weapons have been added to the Destiny 2 Iron Banner pool. One of them is actually a returning rocket launcher from the past called Roar of the Bear with some new perks. Here’s our look at this classic Iron Banner heavy weapon.

How to Get Roar of the Bear in Destiny 2

Roar of the Bear drops from Iron Banner, and can also be focused at Lord Saladin after it’s been obtained for the first time.

Roar of the Bear God Rolls

Roar of the Bear PVE God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • Alloy Casing
  • Impulse Amplifier or Demolitionist
  • Chain Reaction or Incandescent

Roar of the Bear isn’t, if you’ll pardon the pun, a particularly mind-blowing weapon. It’s a solid Aggressive Frame rocket launcher, meaning it does a lot of damage and is a little unwieldy, but it has awkward perk placement (e.g. Auto-Loading Holster in the place of a damage perk). While you could use this thing against bosses, in most cases you’re better off with a Linear Fusion Rifle. We’re building it out as a general utility weapon for wiping out powerful enemies. And hey, if you’re using Roar of the Bear, it’s probably because it’s one of the very few Power weapons with Incandescent. One exception here: if you’re running a Starfire Protocol build as a Warlock, slapping Demolitionist and Vorpal on here can useful.

Roar of the Bear PVP God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Impulse Amplifier
  • Chain Reaction or Incandescent

Why are you bringing Roar of the Bear into the Crucible? I mean, you know there are rockets with inherent tracking, right? I wouldn’t do this, but I guess it’s up to you. Chain Reaction or Incandescent could both potentially catch groups by surprise, but that’s about as much as you can hope for.

That’s about it for Roar of the Bear. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Launcher Barrel Slot

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

