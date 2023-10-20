With the Season of Plunder, a couple of new weapons have been added to the Destiny 2 Iron Banner pool. One of them is actually a returning rocket launcher from the past called Roar of the Bear with some new perks. Here’s our look at this classic Iron Banner heavy weapon.

How to Get Roar of the Bear in Destiny 2

Roar of the Bear drops from Iron Banner, and can also be focused at Lord Saladin after it’s been obtained for the first time.

Roar of the Bear God Rolls

Roar of the Bear PVE God Roll

Quick Launch

Alloy Casing

Impulse Amplifier or Demolitionist

Chain Reaction or Incandescent

Roar of the Bear isn’t, if you’ll pardon the pun, a particularly mind-blowing weapon. It’s a solid Aggressive Frame rocket launcher, meaning it does a lot of damage and is a little unwieldy, but it has awkward perk placement (e.g. Auto-Loading Holster in the place of a damage perk). While you could use this thing against bosses, in most cases you’re better off with a Linear Fusion Rifle. We’re building it out as a general utility weapon for wiping out powerful enemies. And hey, if you’re using Roar of the Bear, it’s probably because it’s one of the very few Power weapons with Incandescent. One exception here: if you’re running a Starfire Protocol build as a Warlock, slapping Demolitionist and Vorpal on here can useful.

Roar of the Bear PVP God Roll

Quick Launch

High-Velocity Rounds

Impulse Amplifier

Chain Reaction or Incandescent

Why are you bringing Roar of the Bear into the Crucible? I mean, you know there are rockets with inherent tracking, right? I wouldn’t do this, but I guess it’s up to you. Chain Reaction or Incandescent could both potentially catch groups by surprise, but that’s about as much as you can hope for.