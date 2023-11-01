Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Retrofit Escapade

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Retrofit Escapade is a rapid-fire Void LMG. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Retrofit Escapade in Destiny 2

You can get Retrofit Escapade from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Retrofit Escapade God Rolls

Retrofit Escapade PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Feeding Frenzy or Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Rampage or Target Lock
  • Masterwork: Stability

This is kind of an interesting one. Retrofit Escapade is a rapid-fire LMG, a Destiny 2 weapon type that’s great at killing weaker enemies but struggles to do much of anything else. But it has a couple of perks that make me curious about it in other contexts. For instance, Fourth Time’s the Charm is a perk typically found on scout rifles, snipers, and that kind of thing, because it relies on precision hits. In the fourth column, there’s Target Lock, a new perk that increases damage the longer a weapon is firing at a single target. The two seem like a natural combination, but whether they add up to a weapon that’s worth using against hardier targets over more traditional linear fusion rifles, snipers, and so on remains to be seen. If the damage boost from Target Lock isn’t too impressive, then a basic Feeding Frenzy/Rampage roll is probably going to be best..

Retrofit Escapade PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Heating Up
  • Tap the Trigger or Rampage
  • Masterwork: Range

In PVP, Retrofit Escapade seems fine. Heating Up/Rampage is a nice kill-chaining combo, but you also have Tap the Trigger in the fourth column if you prefer the dueling boost it provides. In the Crucible, you’ll definitely want to switch to the Ambush Origin Trait to get a bonus to range, handling, and damage in the opening moments of an engagement — especially because you’re unlikely to be able to benefit from Suros Synergy on a heavy weapon.

That’s about it for Retrofit Escapade. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"This is it! This is where legends are made!" Ana bellows into an enormous, empty room lined with gloss-paneled walls. A single console plinth rises from the floor.

She turns to an underwhelmed Elsie. "Shaxx would yell that whenever we stepped into a new Crucible arena. Now they're all simulated here."

"What else can it simulate?" Elsie asks, hands at the console, mind opening to possibilities.

"A lot of things, I guess. You have to tell it what to make, and the directions need to be pretty clear, like a blueprint," Ana explains.

"Do you remember—" Elsie catches herself. "Here, let me show you something." She pulls a thin cable from her wrist plate and inserts it into the console, uploading her own blueprint.

The room digitizes briefly before solidifying into a small, nondescript sporting court. In place of the console is a countertop fitted with an oval disk of brass, etched with grooves forming orbital paths around a loose brass orb.

"This is a game called 'Sacra,'" Elsie says, fingers deftly running along the grooves. She taps the orb, which ascends and floats into the middle of the court. Red lines fizzle into the air around it, each one tracing a different path. Elsie swipes a brass groove, and a holographic pebble appears at her fingertips.

"That orb has its own gravity. You get five stones to throw into orbit. The goal is to align all five in a stack at an intersection point; then they'll fuse together. If they survive an orbit like that, you win."

Ana taps her chin. "Seems pretty math heavy."

"Math is one winning strategy. Rhythm is another," Elsie says. "Striking an opponent's stone head on destroys both. Anything else is just a nudge."

"All right, sis. Buckle up… because I'm gonna kick your custom-made butt."

Elsie cringes. "Thinking you have some instinctual skills locked away?"

"I fly a spaceship every day. I can do orbits."

They play over and over, becoming increasingly competitive, increasingly matched.

Still, each game ends in Elsie's favor. And each grates on Ana more than the last. She howls in frustration.

"We can stop," Elsie offers.

"One more."

They reset.

The sisters trace orbital paths and send their pebbles along them. On her fifth, Ana spots an opening and throws. Her stones' orbits align into a Sacra stack.

"I WON!" Ana bursts into the air amid the swirls of red.

Elsie eyes her own slow-moving stone approaching Ana's stack. "Have you?"

She points as it gently drifts onto a collision course, hitting and scattering Ana's pebbles.

"Damn it!" Ana sinks to the ground, pressing her face into her palms before lying flat on her back. "Am I at least better at this than I used to be?" she grumbles.

Elsie steps beside Ana, then slowly lies down by her side. "No. You're exactly as bad as you used to be."

Elsie's smile breaks first. Then Ana's, reluctantly.

Quiet contentment. Spontaneous… and genuine.

"But… this is better than it was before."

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

