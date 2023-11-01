Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Retrofit Escapade is a rapid-fire Void LMG. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Retrofit Escapade in Destiny 2

You can get Retrofit Escapade from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Retrofit Escapade God Rolls

Retrofit Escapade PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Feeding Frenzy or Fourth Time’s the Charm

Rampage or Target Lock

Masterwork: Stability

This is kind of an interesting one. Retrofit Escapade is a rapid-fire LMG, a Destiny 2 weapon type that’s great at killing weaker enemies but struggles to do much of anything else. But it has a couple of perks that make me curious about it in other contexts. For instance, Fourth Time’s the Charm is a perk typically found on scout rifles, snipers, and that kind of thing, because it relies on precision hits. In the fourth column, there’s Target Lock, a new perk that increases damage the longer a weapon is firing at a single target. The two seem like a natural combination, but whether they add up to a weapon that’s worth using against hardier targets over more traditional linear fusion rifles, snipers, and so on remains to be seen. If the damage boost from Target Lock isn’t too impressive, then a basic Feeding Frenzy/Rampage roll is probably going to be best..

Retrofit Escapade PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Heating Up

Tap the Trigger or Rampage

Masterwork: Range

In PVP, Retrofit Escapade seems fine. Heating Up/Rampage is a nice kill-chaining combo, but you also have Tap the Trigger in the fourth column if you prefer the dueling boost it provides. In the Crucible, you’ll definitely want to switch to the Ambush Origin Trait to get a bonus to range, handling, and damage in the opening moments of an engagement — especially because you’re unlikely to be able to benefit from Suros Synergy on a heavy weapon.