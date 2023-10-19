Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Regnant
Regnant

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Regnant is an adaptive frame Void heavy grenade launcher. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Regnant in Destiny 2

You can obtain Regnant through completing Season of Defiance activities, or by focusing rolls of it at the War Table. Regnant can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Regnant God Rolls

Regnant PVE God Roll

  • Hard Launch
  • Spike Grenades
  • Envious Assassin or Auto-Loading Holster
  • Explosive Light or Cascade Point
  • Masterwork: Velocity

Regnant is basically Void-flavored Wendigo, albeit with some fun new twists. You have your pick of Envious Assassin or Auto-Loading Holster in the third column, and while the former requires more setup it can really prime you for some huge burst damage. You’re probably going to want to run Explosive Light in the fourth column, especially given how easy it is to generate Orbs with the new mod system. That said, there’s meme potential in Cascade Point.

If you’re using Regnant for general add clear (not sure why you would, but you do you) then prioritize Blast Radius. In this use case, Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds can be a lot of fun. Again, kind of overkill, but the combination of the two perks is really nice and lets you proc Repulsor Brace without even having to be on a Void subclass.

Regnant PVP God Roll

  • Volatile Launch
  • High-Explosive Ordnance
  • Shot Swap
  • Explosive Light
  • Masterwork: Blast Radius

Well, it’s a heavy grenade launcher in PVP. What do you want exactly? You shoot it at people and they go boom. Not a lot of amazing perk options for the Crucible, just spec for Blast Radius and go nuts.

That’s about it for Regnant. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

The House of Light had no Barons, no Archons, no other Eliksni in any position of authority. Thus, it had fallen to Scribe Eido to assume a Kell's duties in Misraaks's absence.

She was forced to abandon her books. After all, there were supply lines to oversee, Ether stores to maintain, negotiations to conduct. She spent her mornings distributing Ether to the hatchlings and the afternoons brokering deals with Spider. The rest of the day had been spent listening to the concerns of her father's people. Her people.

Now, Eido was greeting a lone Eliksni who had come to her among the civilians Devrim sent from the EDZ. He was trembling so nervously she was worried he would fall apart. Even as they sat together in the Botza District, surrounded by fellow Eliksni, he kept glancing upward at the Great Machine. Eido didn't know if it was with wonder or terror.

"I act on behalf of my father, Misraakskel of House Light." She spoke gently and in their shared language, trying to ease his fear. "I am Eido, Scribe of our House."

"Aa-ee-doh," the Dreg repeated. He practiced her Awoken name a few times until he could pronounce it. "My name is Thrysiks. Houseless."

"Thrysiks. You've done a very brave thing," she assured him. "There are many like you who have defected from House Salvation. We will care for you here. You are safe with us."

Eido told him how they had come to live in the City. How they were welcomed and protected. How the Light had provided for them. When she had finished the story of her House, Thrysiks raised his two arms and bowed his head. He had stopped shaking, but he still spoke with a tremor in his voice.

"Thank you, Eidokel."

Eido lowered her head. She could not stop herself from chittering quietly in delight.

Launcher Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Perk Icon

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

