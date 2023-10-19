Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Regnant is an adaptive frame Void heavy grenade launcher. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Regnant in Destiny 2

You can obtain Regnant through completing Season of Defiance activities, or by focusing rolls of it at the War Table. Regnant can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Regnant God Rolls

Regnant PVE God Roll

Hard Launch

Spike Grenades

Envious Assassin or Auto-Loading Holster

Explosive Light or Cascade Point

Masterwork: Velocity

Regnant is basically Void-flavored Wendigo, albeit with some fun new twists. You have your pick of Envious Assassin or Auto-Loading Holster in the third column, and while the former requires more setup it can really prime you for some huge burst damage. You’re probably going to want to run Explosive Light in the fourth column, especially given how easy it is to generate Orbs with the new mod system. That said, there’s meme potential in Cascade Point.

If you’re using Regnant for general add clear (not sure why you would, but you do you) then prioritize Blast Radius. In this use case, Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds can be a lot of fun. Again, kind of overkill, but the combination of the two perks is really nice and lets you proc Repulsor Brace without even having to be on a Void subclass.

Regnant PVP God Roll

Volatile Launch

High-Explosive Ordnance

Shot Swap

Explosive Light

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Well, it’s a heavy grenade launcher in PVP. What do you want exactly? You shoot it at people and they go boom. Not a lot of amazing perk options for the Crucible, just spec for Blast Radius and go nuts.