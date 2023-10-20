Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Redback-5si

merritt k

Sidearms like the Redback-5si can kind of fall by the wayside in Destiny 2, being somewhere between SMGs and hand cannons. But this Solar weapon has some tricks up its sleeve. Here are our picks for the best rolls for the Redback-5si in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Redback-5si in Destiny 2

The Redback-5si is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Redback-5si God Rolls

Redback-5si PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel or Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds or Appended Mag
  • Perpetual Motion or Subsistence
  • One For All or Surrounded

The Redback-5si can actually be pretty useful in PVE under the right circumstances. It has a lot going for it — its Lightweight Frame gives a boost to movement speed, and as a Veist weapon it has the excellent Veist Stinger Origin Trait. Our choice of barrel and magazine perks is going to depend on priorities. If you’re getting really up-close and personal, then range isn’t as much of a concern for you and you can build into handling, stability, and magazine size. If you prefer to hang back a bit, then you’ll want to bring up the Redback-5si’s range. For primary perks, the Redback-5si is blessed with a relatively small pool that contains some great options. Subsistence/Surrounded is a classic combo for builds where you’re right up in enemies’ faces, and will pair naturally with a Solar 3.0 setup that uses Ember of Torches to get Radiant from powered melee attacks. Otherwise, Perpetual Motion and One For All is solid too.

Redback-5si PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Vorpal Weapon or Opening Shot

With its short range, the Redback-5si isn’t going to cut it in Crucible. That said, sidearms are receiving a 30% buff to auto aim fall off distance in patch 6.2.5, so it could be a more effective choice when that drops. Still, it doesn’t have a lot of great Crucible perks, so don’t expect too much from it.

That’s about it for the Redback-5si. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

