Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Ragnhild-D

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

An aggressive frame shotgun added in the Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2, Ragnhild-D has some great perks that make it a useful weapon across both PVE and PVP. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls available for it.

How to Get Ragnhild-D in Destiny 2

The Ragnhild-D shotgun is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44. It can also be crafted after unlocking its pattern by extracting resonance from Deepsight drops.

Ragnhild-D God Rolls

Ragnhild-D PVE God Roll

  • Barrel Shroud
  • Tactical Mag
  • Subsistence
  • Demolitionist or One-Two Punch

The Ragnhild-D is a lot of fun to play around with in PVE. Subsistence is a beautiful perk on an aggressive frame shotgun, allowing you to eschew reloading almost entirely. In the fourth column, you have your pick of a few great perks — Demolitionist will give you back about a fifth of your grenade energy on each kill, but if you prefer a damage perk then Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy, and One-Two Punch are all viable options. Hakke Breach Armaments might not be as useful as some of the other foundry Origin Traits, but it does grant you a 30% damage bonus against Stasis crystals, which can make the Ragnhild-D useful on Stasis subclasses that benefit from creating and shattering them.

Overall, Ragnhild-D is a useful PVE shotgun in Destiny 2 and being craftable is always a plus, since it’s much easier to get your desired roll on than some other similar weapons that can roll perks like One-Two Punch.

Ragnhild-D PVP God Roll

  • Full Choke
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Elemental Capacitor or Frenzy

In Destiny 2 PVP, we’re speccing the Ragnhild-D out for range and handling. Full Choke and Accurized Rounds are pretty standard for shotguns in the Crucible, and Perpetual Motion is a solid neutral perk that boosts stability, handling, and reload speed. It might even be overkill in the handling department, but there just aren’t a ton of great PVP perks in the third slot, unless you prefer Auto-Loading Holster. In the fourth column, I’d run Elemental Capacitor if you’re an Arc main, since it provides a big boost to handling. Otherwise, Frenzy is a solid option as well.

That’s about it for the Ragnhild-D. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Full Choke

Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Barrel Shroud

Balanced shotgun barrel. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Smoothbore

Smooth shotgun barrel. Greatly increases range at the cost of more projectile spread.

Perk Icon

Rifled Barrel

Ranged shotgun barrel. • Increases range • Greatly decreases handling speed

Related Posts

Ragnhild-D Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Ammit AR2, console, bug, glitch, destiny 2, aggressive frame, Ragnhild-D, Imperial Decree
How to Craft Ammit AR2 With Destiny 2 Glitch on Console
Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2 is Overhauling Shotgun Targeting, How Your Favorite is Affected
Dillon Skiffington