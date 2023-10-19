Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Raconteur

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Raconteur is a precision frame Stasis bow. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Raconteur in Destiny 2

You can obtain Raconteur through completing Season of Defiance activities, or by focusing rolls of it at the War Table. Raconteur can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Raconteur God Rolls

Raconteur PVE God Roll

  • Elastic String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo
  • Headstone or Explosive Head
  • Masterwork: Draw Time

We’ve finally got another Stasis bow, and unlike Lunulata-4b, this one’s craftable. As usual on a precision frame, we want to bring the draw time down with Elastic String and Fiberglass Arrow Shaft. For primary perks, Archer’s Tempo is an easy pick in the third column to further bring down your draw time. And come on, are you really going to run Wellspring or Perfect Float over it? In the fourth column, you’ve got options. Headstone is an obvious pick if you’re on a Stasis subclass, since Raconteur is probably one of the best Headstone weapons in the game. However, there are arguments to be made for Explosive Head and Successful Warm-Up, as well.

Raconteur PVP God Roll

  • Elastic String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo
  • Successful Warm-Up
  • Masterwork: Draw Time

Raconteur can do some serious work in the Crucible, thanks to its origin trait of Noble Deeds, which gives it bonus handling and an effective fire rate when you buff your allies. Combined with Enhanced Archer’s Tempo and Successful Warm-Up, you can swap to it quickly and output a ton of arrows at your enemies. If you like bows in Destiny 2 PVP, you should definitely craft a roll of Raconteur.

That’s about it for Raconteur. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"Scribe Eido?"

Eido looked up from her datapad—from the endless, repetitive reports and documentation that were normally part of a Kell's duty—and was surprised to see Crow standing at her threshold.

"Velask," he said. Eido jumped to her feet and returned the greeting.

"Is there something I can do for you?" Eido asked.

"He just wanted to say hi," Glint said, bobbing up from behind Crow's shoulder.

"Oh! …Hi!"

"Hi!" Glint replied, his voice bright.

Crow smirked sheepishly. "We… met in another life. I used to tell you stories with the other children when they were about this high," he gestured to his knee. "And you were about this high," he gestured to his shoulder.

"Yes!" Eido said, delighted. "Prince Uldren told us many stories. They were very informative."

She remembered the voices he put on, the gestures, the flourishes. Warm memories.

"Our hatchlings would be delighted if you came to tell these stories again," Eido continued. "It would be very educational—we share an oral tradition, as I am sure you know."

Eido's four eyes twinkled. "And I would like to hear your impression of Misraakskel. I am certain it is impeccable."

Crow nodded, smiling. "Consider it a cultural exchange," he said. Eido nodded vigorously, then froze.

"Oh! How rude of me," she exclaimed, embarrassed. "Would you like some refreshment? I have several teas from Eris Morn. Some of them are not so odorous."

Before she could reach for her kettle, Eido's datapad chirped. It was a sound she had come to despise.

"I am very sorry," she said, hoping he would understand.

"I'll leave you to it," Crow said, turning to leave.

"It was a long time ago," Eido called after him. "So much has happened since then, but I am pleased you remember." She tensed for a moment but relaxed when Crow grinned and shrugged his shoulders.

"How could I forget?"

Bowstring Slot

Polymer String

Unbreakable bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly faster draw time

Natural String

Simple balanced string. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

High Tension String

Tightly strung bow. • Greatly increases accuracy • Slightly slower draw time • Slightly decreases stability

Flexible String

Light and easy to draw. • Slightly faster draw time • Slightly decreases accuracy • Increases handling speed

Elastic String

Excellent snapback. • Decreases accuracy • Faster draw time • Slightly increases handling speed

Tactile String

Stable, high-friction bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Increases stability

Agile Bowstring

Durable yet light bowstring. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

