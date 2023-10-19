Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Raconteur is a precision frame Stasis bow. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Raconteur in Destiny 2

You can obtain Raconteur through completing Season of Defiance activities, or by focusing rolls of it at the War Table. Raconteur can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Raconteur God Rolls

Raconteur PVE God Roll

Elastic String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Headstone or Explosive Head

Masterwork: Draw Time

We’ve finally got another Stasis bow, and unlike Lunulata-4b, this one’s craftable. As usual on a precision frame, we want to bring the draw time down with Elastic String and Fiberglass Arrow Shaft. For primary perks, Archer’s Tempo is an easy pick in the third column to further bring down your draw time. And come on, are you really going to run Wellspring or Perfect Float over it? In the fourth column, you’ve got options. Headstone is an obvious pick if you’re on a Stasis subclass, since Raconteur is probably one of the best Headstone weapons in the game. However, there are arguments to be made for Explosive Head and Successful Warm-Up, as well.

Raconteur PVP God Roll

Elastic String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Successful Warm-Up

Masterwork: Draw Time

Raconteur can do some serious work in the Crucible, thanks to its origin trait of Noble Deeds, which gives it bonus handling and an effective fire rate when you buff your allies. Combined with Enhanced Archer’s Tempo and Successful Warm-Up, you can swap to it quickly and output a ton of arrows at your enemies. If you like bows in Destiny 2 PVP, you should definitely craft a roll of Raconteur.