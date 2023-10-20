Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, this season’s big draw is all the new loot, and there are some terrific guns to farm for right now. Tied to the returning King’s Fall raid, Qullim’s Terminus is a machine gun with some interesting perks that’s become a Stasis weapon since it debuted in Destiny.

How to Get Qullim’s Terminus

Qullim’s Terminus is exclusive to the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2. This weapon will drop from the Gate, Totems, Warpriest, Golgoroth, and Oryx encounters. Keep in mind that the Oryx chest only rewards gear you have previously earned in the raid. If you did get a Qullim’s Terminus, it can also appear as a reward from any of the secret chests throughout the raid. This is because the secret chests only reward items you’ve previously found in the King’s Fall raid.

Additionally, you cannot keep farming the same encounter as you would in a dungeon. Once you complete an encounter on a character for that week, all you will earn are Spoils of Conquest. You can buy Qullim’s Terminus for 20 Spoils of Conquest from the final chest, but you’ll need to have gotten it at least once. Alternatively, you can craft this gun, but it will require you to earn five Deepsight variants first.

Qullim’s Terminus God Rolls

Qullim’s Terminus PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag

Stats for All

Headstone or Killing Tally or Firefly

Any LMG without auto-loading holster is kind of disappointing, and Qullim’s Terminus has an atrocious reload speed. Trying to build into it won’t do you a ton of good, either. Your best bet if you want to use it is to take advantage of its ability to overflow its magazine with the Runneth Over Origin Trait. There’s nothing really incredible in the third column, but Stats for All is ok on an LMG and can help make your reloads a little snappier. In the fourth column, you’ve got a few strong options. Headstone is a strong all-around perk, and Firefly not only helps with add clear but can bring your reload speed down a little too. Killing Tally is pretty good, but keep in mind that reloading or switching will erase the buff.

Bungie noted in a recent TWAB that they’re looking at making machine guns “less punishing to use for add clearing,” so Qullim’s Terminus might be a better pick in Destiny 2 once that change occurs sometime next season.

Qullim’s Terminus PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Killing Tally or Firefly

360 RPM machine guns are ok in Destiny 2 PVP, so Qullim’s Terminus can be decent in the Crucible. Not much to say here — Killing Tally can be nice in that it preserves the damage buff until you swap or reload, meaning that if you’re careful you can take out a few Guardians with a buffed clip, and Firefly is going to shine primarily in 6v6 modes. In the same TWAB where Bungie mentioned improved LMGs for Destiny 2 PVE, they also mentioned potentially tuning them to be a better Heavy weapon option in PVP, which could raise the stock of Qullim’s Terminus. For now,