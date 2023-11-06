Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Pointed Inquiry is a high-impact Void scout rifle associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Pointed Inquiry in Destiny 2

You can obtain Pointed Inquiry from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Pointed Inquiry God Rolls

Pointed Inquiry PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Adaptive Munitions

I doubt that Pointed Inquiry is going to be anyone’s pick for general content, but it does have some perks that give it niche utility for Grandmaster Nightfalls with a Void burn in effect. The combination of Armor-Piercing Rounds and Adaptive Munitions makes it useful for chipping away at Match Game shields. The lack of Rapid Hit makes me sad, but you can at least spare frequent reloads with Fourth Time’s the Charm. There’s nothing flashy about this roll, but it’s probably the most use you’re going to get out of Pointed Inquiry. Psychohack isn’t a great Origin Trait, but who knows — maybe it’ll get buffed a little in the future.

Pointed Inquiry PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Ricochet Rounds

Firmly Planted

Harmony

In Destiny 2 PVP, Pointed Inquiry’s low stability and lack of major Crucible-related perks hurts it quite a bit. As scout rifles go, it’s certainly no Dead Man’s Tale or even Jade Rabbit. So, we’re again going to build into kind of a niche role here, buffing handling with Fluted Barrel and Firmly Planted (the latter of which also improves the weapon’s stability) to make it play nice with Harmony, an under-used perk that operates kind of like Kill Clip but that procs when you get a kill with a different weapon. Again, this isn’t your best option for a 150 RPM scout rifle in the Crucible, but you might catch some Guardians by surprise with it.