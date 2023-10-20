Added in the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion, Perses-D is a high-impact Stasis scout rifle. It’s not the flashiest weapon in the game, but is it worth using? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Perses-D in Destiny 2

The Perses-D scout rifle is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Perses-D God Rolls

Perses-D PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit or Stats for All

Explosive Payload or One for All

Scout rifles shine in high-level Destiny 2 activities, where close-range weapons are liable to get you killed. Unfortunately, as a Stasis weapon Perses-D doesn’t benefit from elemental burns that provide energy weapons with a substantial damage buff. On the plus side, it’s easy to use Font of Might on a Stasis build to give it a consistent boost.

Perses-D has access to a bunch of great perks. My go-to for a scout rifle is Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload, which gives a solid damage boost, mitigates ranged damage falloff, and gives your a reload speed boost as long as you’re landing precision hits. You could also run the excellent Stats for All/One for All combo — it’s up to your preferences.

Note that while the Hakke Origin Trait is the least broadly useful of the foundry traits, it has some synergy with Stasis builds in that it makes the Perses-D better at shattering crystals, which it can create itself if you choose to run Headstone — but Explosive Payload is going to be the better option in most circumstances.

Perses-D PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Steady Rounds

Rapid Hit or Perpetual Motion

Explosive Payload

The Perses-D isn’t going to shine quite as bright in Destiny 2 PVP, but it can still work with the right perks. In the third column, You can run Rapid Hit if you’re confident in getting headshots or Perpetual Motion if you’re not. In the fourth, Explosive Payload will be your best bet most of the time — while it doesn’t provide a flat damage buff in PVP, it does flinch Guardians, which can throw duels to your advantage.