Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Path of Least Resistance is an adaptive frame Arc trace rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Path of Least Resistance in Destiny 2

You can get Path of Least Resistance from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Path of Least Resistance God Rolls

Path of Least Resistance PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Enhanced Battery

Stats for All or Subsistence

Voltshot or One For All

Masterwork: Stability

Well, we’ve finally got a legendary Arc trace rifle in Destiny 2, and it’s called Path of Least Resistance. Stats for All/One for All is pretty nice on this thing, working equally well in low-level and more difficult content since neither perk requires kills to proc, and you can sweep the beam over enemies to trigger them both. But Path of Least Resistance can also roll Voltshot, which makes it rather unique. If you do go with Voltshot, then you probably want to use Stats for All over Subsistence, since Voltshot only activates on a reload and Subsistence is all about not reloading. Trace rifles aren’t exactly high-tier endgame weapons, but Path of Least Resistance could be fun to mess around with.

Path of Least Resistance PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Projection Fuse

Hip-Fire Grip or Dynamic Sway Reduction

Voltshot or Tap the Trigger

Masterwork: Range

Like its legendary trace rifle brethren, Path of Least Resistance is unlikely to make much of a splash in Destiny 2 PVP. If you do use it, you’ll want to optimize for range to ensure your beam is deadly at a distance. In terms of perk selection, Hip-Fire Grip or Dynamic Sway Reduction is probably the best you can hope for in the third column. In the fourth, Voltshot has some kill-chaining potential, though you could also roll Tap the Trigger with DSR for a very smooth-feeling trace rifle.