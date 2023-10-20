Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Item Icon

Path of Least Resistance

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Path of Least Resistance is an adaptive frame Arc trace rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Path of Least Resistance in Destiny 2

You can get Path of Least Resistance from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Path of Least Resistance God Rolls

Path of Least Resistance PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Enhanced Battery
  • Stats for All or Subsistence
  • Voltshot or One For All
  • Masterwork: Stability

Well, we’ve finally got a legendary Arc trace rifle in Destiny 2, and it’s called Path of Least Resistance. Stats for All/One for All is pretty nice on this thing, working equally well in low-level and more difficult content since neither perk requires kills to proc, and you can sweep the beam over enemies to trigger them both. But Path of Least Resistance can also roll Voltshot, which makes it rather unique. If you do go with Voltshot, then you probably want to use Stats for All over Subsistence, since Voltshot only activates on a reload and Subsistence is all about not reloading. Trace rifles aren’t exactly high-tier endgame weapons, but Path of Least Resistance could be fun to mess around with.

Path of Least Resistance PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Projection Fuse
  • Hip-Fire Grip or Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Voltshot or Tap the Trigger
  • Masterwork: Range

Like its legendary trace rifle brethren, Path of Least Resistance is unlikely to make much of a splash in Destiny 2 PVP. If you do use it, you’ll want to optimize for range to ensure your beam is deadly at a distance. In terms of perk selection, Hip-Fire Grip or Dynamic Sway Reduction is probably the best you can hope for in the third column. In the fourth, Voltshot has some kill-chaining potential, though you could also roll Tap the Trigger with DSR for a very smooth-feeling trace rifle.

That’s about it for Path of Least Resistance. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Lore

Eramis always looks Scorn in their eyes.

"She does it to assert dominance," she once heard one of her subordinates say. Rather than correct them, she let the rumor take root, and grow wild and fierce. There is no one left that she trusts enough to share the truth: Eramis always looks Scorn in their eyes because she's desperate to see some faint flicker of the Eliksni they were before.

The first time the Witness presents her with Phyris—with whom Eramis fought alongside in life—she wills her expression into something that resembles Human steel. "A gift," claims the Witness, but Eramis cannot find her voice—not even to feign gratitude. She reaches up, grazes claws against the side of the Eliksni's face, and searches for any sign of her friend.

Yet all she sees in Phyris's eyes is her own reflection, glassy and alien.

Eramis wants to scream; part of her is grateful when Phyris sinks teeth into the flesh of her forearm, giving her an excuse.

One that doesn't make her appear weak.

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

