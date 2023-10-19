The Ogma PR6 is a real workhorse of a pulse rifle in Destiny 2. It may not be flashy, but it has a lot of utility. Plus, it just has a funny-sounding name, which is always nice. Here are our picks for the best rolls for it in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Ogma PR6 in Destiny 2

The Ogma PR6 is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Ogma PR6 God Rolls

Ogma PR6 PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Stats for All or Demolitionist

One for All or Adrenaline Junkie

The Ogma PR6 isn’t the most exciting weapon in Destiny 2, but don’t overlook it. It has a small but useful perk pool for PVE, where it can play a number of different rolls. Stats for All/One for All is useful in everything from basic content to high-level activities, and is often superior to the more classic Outlaw/Rampage in the latter where killing even red bars can take too long to benefit from that combo. Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie is another great pairing. If you’re bringing the Ogma PR6 into a Grandmaster Nightfall — say, when there’s a Solar burn on and Unstoppable Champions in the mix — don’t sleep on Adaptive Munitions, which can help you crack those tough Match Game shields.

Ogma PR6 PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Wellspring

Unfortunately, the Ogma PR6 isn’t going to do a whole lot for you in Destiny 2 PVP. It’s lacking a lot of useful duelling perks, and doesn’t have a lot of kill-chaining potential either. Its range, too, leaves something to be desired. If you want to use a Solar pulse rifle in the Crucible, you’re better off sticking with the BXR-55 Battler.