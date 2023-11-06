Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Nessa’s Oblation is a a slug Void shotgun. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Nessa’s Oblation in Destiny 2

You can obtain Nessa’s Oblation through the Root of Nightmares raid. It drops from the first, second, and final encounters and can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Nessa’s Oblation God Rolls

Nessa’s Oblation PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Assault Mag

Repulsor Brace or Reconstruction

Destabilizing Rounds

Masterwork:

Double slug shotguns aren’t DPS meta right now, but you still might want to pick up a roll of Nessa’s Oblation in case they come around again. And even if they don’t, this thing is just a lot of fun in general PVE activities. There are so many options here! For all-purpose use, Repulsor Brace plus Destabilizing Rounds is a fantastic combo that helps with crowd control while giving you overshields with no Void subclass required. For DPS, you’d want something like Fourth Time’s the Charm and Vorpal Weapon. If you want to overload the mag, there’s Reconstruction or Envious Assassin. It’s hard to go wrong with Nessa’s Oblation.

Nessa’s Oblation PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Assault Mag

Demolitionist

Opening Shot

Masterwork: Range or Handling

While Nessa’s Oblation’s perk pool is a little more suited to PVE, it can absolutely tear in the Crucible. Access to Enhanced Opening Shot is fantastic, and while you don’t have many good options in the third column, getting a chunk of your grenade back with Demolitionist is nothing to sneeze at. (You could try Repulsor Brace if you’re a Gyrfalcon’s Hunter.) You want to optimize for range and handling here, though the exact balance is up to taste.