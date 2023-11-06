Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Item Icon

Nessa's Oblation

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Nessa’s Oblation is a a slug Void shotgun. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Nessa’s Oblation in Destiny 2

You can obtain Nessa’s Oblation through the Root of Nightmares raid. It drops from the first, second, and final encounters and can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Nessa’s Oblation God Rolls

Nessa’s Oblation PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Assault Mag
  • Repulsor Brace or Reconstruction
  • Destabilizing Rounds
  • Masterwork:

Double slug shotguns aren’t DPS meta right now, but you still might want to pick up a roll of Nessa’s Oblation in case they come around again. And even if they don’t, this thing is just a lot of fun in general PVE activities. There are so many options here! For all-purpose use, Repulsor Brace plus Destabilizing Rounds is a fantastic combo that helps with crowd control while giving you overshields with no Void subclass required. For DPS, you’d want something like Fourth Time’s the Charm and Vorpal Weapon. If you want to overload the mag, there’s Reconstruction or Envious Assassin. It’s hard to go wrong with Nessa’s Oblation.

Nessa’s Oblation PVP God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Assault Mag
  • Demolitionist
  • Opening Shot
  • Masterwork: Range or Handling

While Nessa’s Oblation’s perk pool is a little more suited to PVE, it can absolutely tear in the Crucible. Access to Enhanced Opening Shot is fantastic, and while you don’t have many good options in the third column, getting a chunk of your grenade back with Demolitionist is nothing to sneeze at. (You could try Repulsor Brace if you’re a Gyrfalcon’s Hunter.) You want to optimize for range and handling here, though the exact balance is up to taste.

That’s about it for Nessa’s Oblation. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

