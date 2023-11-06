Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Nameless Midnight is a reprised kinetic precision frame scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Nameless Midnight in Destiny 2

You can obtain Nameless Midnight by completing Strikes and redeeming Vanguard Engrams with Commander Zavala. You can also focus rolls of it at Zavala in the Tower.

Nameless Midnight God Rolls

Nameless Midnight PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Triple Tap

Kinetic Tremors or Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Range or Stability

If you didn’t get a good roll of Tears of Contrition back in Season of the Haunted, then Nameless Midnight is a good alternative. While it can’t be crafted and doesn’t have access to Enhanced perks, it has a few things that Tears of Contrition doesn’t. Kinetic Tremors, for one, which combos well with Triple Tap. Keep Away is another option for an ammo perk in the third column. Lastly, there’s always Explosive Payload in the fourth column, which is a classic on scout rifles for a reason — it provides a straight-up damage bonus in Destiny 2 PVE.

Remember that kinetic primary weapons like Nameless Midnight do 1.1 times more damage to unshielded targets as of Lightfall. Scout rifles also just received a 10% damage buff against red and orange bars in PVE, which should make Nameless Midnight even more effective. Unfortunately, Nameless Midnight does have a massive perk pool, so it might be a little tricky to get your desired roll.

Nameless Midnight PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Keep Away or Perpetual Motion

Explosive Payload or Kill Clip

Masterwork: Range

Keep Away is an interesting option on scout rifles in Destiny 2 PVP, since it can function as a kind of warning system for approaching enemies. If you’re able to keep an eye on the buff indicator and notice when it goes away while you’re ADS, you can swap to a shotgun or other close-range weapon to take out whoever’s encroaching on you.

Otherwise, you’ve got a pretty good spread of perks to choose from here. Perpetual Motion provides a nice buff to a few stats, and Kill Clip is good for kill-chaining. There’s lots that will work — again, the issue is going to be getting the roll you’re looking for.