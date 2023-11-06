Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Nameless Midnight

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Nameless Midnight is a reprised kinetic precision frame scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Nameless Midnight in Destiny 2

You can obtain Nameless Midnight by completing Strikes and redeeming Vanguard Engrams with Commander Zavala. You can also focus rolls of it at Zavala in the Tower.

Nameless Midnight God Rolls

Nameless Midnight PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Triple Tap
  • Kinetic Tremors or Explosive Payload
  • Masterwork: Range or Stability

If you didn’t get a good roll of Tears of Contrition back in Season of the Haunted, then Nameless Midnight is a good alternative. While it can’t be crafted and doesn’t have access to Enhanced perks, it has a few things that Tears of Contrition doesn’t. Kinetic Tremors, for one, which combos well with Triple Tap. Keep Away is another option for an ammo perk in the third column. Lastly, there’s always Explosive Payload in the fourth column, which is a classic on scout rifles for a reason — it provides a straight-up damage bonus in Destiny 2 PVE.

Remember that kinetic primary weapons like Nameless Midnight do 1.1 times more damage to unshielded targets as of Lightfall. Scout rifles also just received a 10% damage buff against red and orange bars in PVE, which should make Nameless Midnight even more effective. Unfortunately, Nameless Midnight does have a massive perk pool, so it might be a little tricky to get your desired roll.

Nameless Midnight PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Keep Away or Perpetual Motion
  • Explosive Payload or Kill Clip
  • Masterwork: Range

Keep Away is an interesting option on scout rifles in Destiny 2 PVP, since it can function as a kind of warning system for approaching enemies. If you’re able to keep an eye on the buff indicator and notice when it goes away while you’re ADS, you can swap to a shotgun or other close-range weapon to take out whoever’s encroaching on you.

Otherwise, you’ve got a pretty good spread of perks to choose from here. Perpetual Motion provides a nice buff to a few stats, and Kill Clip is good for kill-chaining. There’s lots that will work — again, the issue is going to be getting the roll you’re looking for.

That’s about it for Nameless Midnight. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"This is incredible work. I've barely had to make any adjustments." The Warlock flexes her gloved fingers, staring intently at her hand.

Standing silently by the Loom, Namrask wonders what it is the Machine-spawn sees. He wonders if he is making another mistake.

The Humans are on the cusp of a second Whirlwind. It may be that the Guardians he armors today are only tomorrow's Ketchkillers. Light-starved, desperate… powerful. Will it be Namrask's turn to be abandoned alongside the hatchlings, the sick, and the frail?

Beside him, Ada-1 nods placidly at the Guardian. "An interesting commission."

The Warlock grins at Ada, baring her blunt teeth. "Couple of heat sinks in here and I can rig up a stealth generator. Nothing fancy, but it'll be easier to keep the civvies safe if I can get in close without the Legion spotting me."

Namrask stares and does not realize it until the Guardian looks up at him. Anxiety locks his breath in his chest.

"Hey, uh, what's that word, again?" The Warlock seems uncomfortable. It takes a moment for him to realize she is embarrassed. "Velask?"

He nods, mutely.

"Couple of Eliksni on the last run. They seemed a little rattled, and I thought… you know, maybe if I say—"

"You will… bring them back?" "Of course." The Warlock nods at Ada-1, at Namrask. "Thanks again."

"Wait," Namrask says. He turns and moves toward the materials stored in orderly piles by his workstation. Digs through a month's worth of excess fabric and small woven experiments. Clothing, not armor. Cloaks and shawls. For Eliksni, for Humans.

He presses these into the Warlock's hands. "For… those you find."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Nameless Midnight Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Vanguard or Drifter Allegiance Quest Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington