Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. One of the weapons you can unlock is the Strand sidearm, Mykel’s Reverence. Here’s how to get this gun and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Mykel’s Reverence

Unsurprisingly, Mykel’s Reverence only comes from the Root of Nightmares raid. If you want the sidearm it only drops from the second and third encounters. If you have previously earned it in either of these encounters, Mykel’s Reverence is also a possible reward from secret chests and the Nezarec boss fight. This firearm will not appear in the loot pool for any chest other than the second and third encounter unless you’ve unlocked it at least once on any character. You can run the Root of Nightmares raid three times a week (once on each character) and it can be crafted if you unlock five Deepsight variants.

Mykel’s Reverence God Rolls

Mykel’s Reverence PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or Armor-Piercing Rounds

Rewind Rounds or Pugilist

Hatchling, Swashbuckler, or Frenzy

When it comes to the PVE god roll of Mykel’s Reverence you actually have quite a few options. To start, I recommend using Arrowhead Brake for the barrel as Mykel’s Reverence has some pretty intense recoil when you fire it. Getting +4 to recoil will help you control this weapon more — especially if you hold down the trigger. As for the magazine slot you can go with either Appended Mag which gives you a few extra bullets or Armor-Piercing Rounds which offer +5 to range and deals additional damage to enemy shields. Of the two, I personally like Armor-Piercing Rounds since sidearms have always struggled in PVE content due to their range.

Things get a bit more complicated is with which primary perks you want to use. There are a lot of very strong PVE perks you can use on this gun, mainly which synergize wonderfully with different builds. Because of this, there isn’t one specific god roll that is objectively better than the rest. For melee builds, Pugilist/Swashbuckler is a terrific combo as this revolves around refreshing your melee ability while boosting this weapon’s damage. If you’re using Strand, Rewind Rounds/Hatchling can be quite strong, so long as you can effectively control this gun’s kick. Alternatively, Rewind Rounds/Frenzy provides a nice level of consistency for this firearm.

Mykel’s Reverence PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Tap the Trigger or Paracausal Affinity

As for PVP, we’re focusing on both reducing this sidearm’s vertical recoil and boosting the range. In the first slot, you will either want Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling. The former will help control the gun’s kick, however, if you want to focus solely on the range then Hammer-Forged Rifling is the perk for you. We’re also going with Ricochet Rounds to boost both the stability and range of this weapon while giving us a cheeky way to possibly secure kills around corners.

Looking at the primary perks, Perpetual Motion is the obvious first choice as it not only is almost always active but the stat benefits it provides make it more than worth running. In the final slot, either Tap the Trigger or Paracausal Affinity are great options. Tap the Trigger can help you get a better handle on controlling the weapon while Paracasual Affinity provides a good way to quickly improve this weapon’s damage if you’re using Stasis or Strand. Swashbuckler is also a decent option if you plan on using your melee a lot.