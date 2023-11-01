Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Along with seasonal and raid guns, Season of Plunder is also re-introducing an older, beloved Nightfall weapon, Mindbender’s Ambition.

How to Get Mindbender’s Ambition

Mindbender’s Ambition is solely tied to the Nightfall activity. Yet, it’s not as simple as playing the Nightfall activity until one drops. Weapons specifically tied to this activity rotate in availability every week. This means there will be some weeks when you cannot get this grenade launcher, and some when you can. I strongly recommend using the website TodayInDestiny , as it will show you what Nightfall weapons are available by clicking on the Nightfall image box.

Additionally, the Nightfall’s difficulty will determine this shotgun’s drop rate. This means that if you play on the Adept difficulty, you’ll have a much slimmer chance of obtaining Mindbender’s Ambition than if you complete a Master Nightfall. Below are all the Nightfall difficulty options and the rarity of the weapons tied to it:

Adept – Rare

Hero – Uncommon

Legend – Common

Master – Common

Grandmaster – Common (Adept Variants Only)

Keep in mind that if you want the Adept variant of Mindbender’s Ambition, you need to play the Grandmaster version when this gun is available. If this sounds like you’ll be jumping through a lot of hoops, you kind of are. It’s not a terribly eloquent system, but it’s the only way to earn this gun. At the time of writing this article, you cannot craft Mindbender’s Ambition since no gun patterns exist for it. You are entirely reliant on RNG for getting a “god roll.”

Mindbender’s Ambition God Rolls

Mindbender’s Ambition PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Assault Mag

Pugilist or Threat Detector

One-Two Punch or Incandescant

When it comes to PVE, we are looking at some pretty standard rolls for this weapon. Smallbore is our barrel selection because of the boost to range and stability. You can go with Rifled Barrel, but I’m not a fan of the decrease to handling since you’ll want to swap quickly to this gun. Assault Mag is the next perk, mainly because it boots our firerate, allowing us to deal more DPS (damage-per-second). If you prefer range, then Accurized Rounds is the better choice but this isn’t nessecary for most PVE activities.

As for primary perks, you’ll want either Pugilist or Threat Detector in the first slot. The former is great for melee-focused builds such as Liar’s Handshake build while the latter is essentially a consistent buff to some of the weapon’s stats. You’ll want to pair these with either One-Two Punch if you’re looking to output a lot of damage to a single target or Incandescant for general mob clear. The former is exceptionally strong, if a bit boring, while the latter works wonders in Solar-focused loadouts.

Mindbender’s Ambition PVP God Roll

Smoothbore

Accurized Rounds

Snapshot Sights

Fragile Focus or Swashbuckler

For PVP players, the roll for Mindbender’s Ambition is remarkably straightforward. We’re rocking both Smoothbore and Accurized Rounds to give us a staggering +25 additional range. Given there are shotguns with better range available right now, you’ll need both of these to truly be a contendor. Additionally, I’m looking at Snapshot Sights for faster target aquisition and the small bump to stability. This will ensure we can kill any Guardian foolish enough to rush towards us. Finally, you’ll want either Fragile Focus or Swashbuckler. While Fragile Focus requires you to take damage to trigger, the range boost can absolutely save your lift in a fight. Inversely, Swashbuckler is all about damage and is perfect for 6v6 game modes like Control, Rift, or Clash.