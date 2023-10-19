Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Lunulata-4b

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in season 17 of Destiny 2, the Lunulata-4b is a Stasis bow that’s the first of its kind. If you’re a fan of the weapon type, then it’s definitely worth picking one up, especially for PVE activities. Here’s our look at the best rolls for the Lunulata-4b.

How to Get Lunulata-4b in Destiny 2

Lunulata-4b is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Lunulata-4b God Rolls

Lunulata-4b PVE God Roll

  • Polymer String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Steady Hands or Ensemble
  • Headstone

The biggest problem with the Lunulata-4b is its accuracy, so we’re going to try to build into that with some of our perk choices here — specifically, Polymer String and Fiberglass Arrow Shaft. If you’re running the Lunulata-4b, it’s probably because it’s a Stasis bow that can roll Headstone. Unfortunately, the bow doesn’t have a great perk pool in its third slot. None of them are terrible, but none are head-and-shoulders above the rest, either. My pick for most use cases would be Steady Hands, but if you’re bringing it into a high-level PVE situation then Ensemble is probably going to be more reliable. Note that the Lunulata-4b can’t break a Stasis crystal in a single hit, which is kind of a bummer.

Lunulata-4b PVP God Roll

  • Polymer String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Rangefinder
  • Successful Warm-Up

The Lunulata-4b is going to do better in PVE than PVP in Destiny 2, but it has some perks that could make it passable in the Crucible. Rangefinder is a perpetual favorite, and Successful Warm-Up is a great “win more” perk that can help you chain kills. If you like using bows in PVP, it might be worth a shot, but most players will probably prefer the feel of Precision frames rather than the Lightweight Lunulata-4b.

That’s about it for the Lunulata-4b. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Bowstring Slot

Perk Icon

Polymer String

Unbreakable bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly faster draw time

Perk Icon

Natural String

Simple balanced string. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

High Tension String

Tightly strung bow. • Greatly increases accuracy • Slightly slower draw time • Slightly decreases stability

Perk Icon

Flexible String

Light and easy to draw. • Slightly faster draw time • Slightly decreases accuracy • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Elastic String

Excellent snapback. • Decreases accuracy • Faster draw time • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Tactile String

Stable, high-friction bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Agile Bowstring

Durable yet light bowstring. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Related Posts

Lunulata-4b Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
The 10 Best PVE Bows in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k