Destiny 2 Items
Item Icon

Legal Action II

Perks

merritt k

Legal Action II is a kinetic pulse rifle in Destiny 2. It’s a solid, all-around weapon you can bring into the Crucible or use in PVE activities like Nightfalls and regular story missions. Here are, in our opinion, the best rolls you can snag for it.

Legal Action II is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag or Flared Magwell
  • Feeding Frenzy
  • Rampage

Legal Action II can run a solid version of the classic Feeding Frenzy/Rampage combo, which is always fun in general content. Unfortunately, as a kinetic weapon Legal Action II can’t benefit from elemental burns in activities, making it comparatively less useful than its elemental counterparts. Still, it has a pretty tight spread of good perks, with few truly bad ones in the mix besides Underdog and Osmosis — and even the latter can be useful for certain Light subclass builds or with Font of Might on Stasis.

  • Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel
  • Steady Rounds
  • Moving Target or Killing Wind
  • Wellspring or Rampage

Legal Action II, despite having some useful PVE perks, is better suited to the Crucible in Destiny 2 right now. Partly that’s because of the aforementioned issues with it being unable to use elemental burns in Nightfalls and other activities, but it’s also just an accurate, hard-hitting pulse rifle, which is a fantastic archetype to run against other Guardians right now. Since Legal Action II already has a pretty good zoom, we’re building into stability to make sure our shots land. For primary perks, you can go with Moving Target to increase your odds of winning duels and Wellspring to keep your abilities charged, or Killing Wind/Rampage for kill chaining.

That’s about it for Legal Action II. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

