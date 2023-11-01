Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Judgment of Kelgorath

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Judgment of Kelgorath is an aggressive Solar glaive. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Judgment of Kelgorath in Destiny 2

You can get Judgment of Kelgorath from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Judgment of Kelgorath God Rolls

Judgment of Kelgorath PVE God Roll

  • Supercooled Accelerator
  • Light Mag
  • Overflow or Immovable Object
  • Close to Melee or Impulse Amplifier
  • Masterwork: Range

As the first legendary aggressive frame glaive in Destiny 2, Judgment of Kelgorath is a rather unique weapon. Glaives are sort of a strange weapon type, in that they can be useful in PVE but do require some forethought. For higher-level content, glaives are attractive for their ability to throw up a shield and protect you from enemy fire as well as dish out some damage at range. With that in mind, Immovable Object is an interesting choice in the third column, building a damage bonus with ranged hits that applies while you’re stationary with your shield up. That said, it only works if you’re not moving, so you may prefer a more straightforward ammo economy perk like Overflow or even Demolitionist. In the fourth column, Close to Melee is a new perk that grants a bonus to glaive melee damage on projectile final blows. It could be useful in lower-level activities, but you’ll likely find Impulse Amplifier to be the more reliable all-around option. There’s also Incandescent, which is always a lot of fun.

Judgment of Kelgorath PVP God Roll

  • Tempered Truss Rod
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Overflow
  • Impulse Amplifier or Unstoppable Force
  • Masterwork: Range

The old Destiny 2 glaive trick of rushing an enemy, landing a shot, then throwing up your shield to finish them off may not be as powerful as it used to be, but it can still take Guardians by surprise. How useful Judgment of Kelgorath proves to be as a unique aggressive frame in the Crucible remains to be seen, but having Overflow is certainly nice on a weapon that tends to have an agonizingly-long reload animation.

That’s about it for Judgment of Kelgorath. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

*****

Häkke Foundry Rebuild-001

Designation: Experimental Project–Vanguard Clearance Approved

Work: New haft, bound in dampening weave. Blade reset with reinforced tang, sharpening not needed. Emitter fitted and recalibrated, grip and housing reconstructed to meet Human anatomy.

"Darkblade core - 1" retrieved from onsite by Guardian operator.

Hive inscriptions decoded by operator, Osiris. Translation of experiential record imprint as follows:

*****

The black-flame projection of Xivu Arath fills the Martian cavern. Below her, Kelgorath's broken blade rests atop a ritual altar—both are inlaid with runes caked in dried blood layered like stratum.

An ornately adorned Wizard presides over the communal ceremony. They motion to the blade.

"This one has failed you many times."

The cavern quakes with Xivu's whispered reply.

RUIN BIRTHS RENEWAL

She reaches through her projection and coaxes the blade into the air, then cleaves hefts of the heavy Hive metal from the weapon. What remains is a dark sliver. An imitation of Xivu's black edge.

AS VICTORY'S HAMMER SHAPES, SO DOES FAILURE'S CHISEL

The blade is reforged, a razor of painless edge and subtle ends. WORTH SHALL BE MEASURED…

Xivu Arath twists her claws. A haft condenses from swirling soulfire into solid stone and bonds to the blade. By her voice, the weapon is anointed.

…AND JUDGMENT PASSED

At her command, a tear into the Ascendant Plane bursts open before her. Kelgorath steps from the portal.

"What can this humble servant offer Death?"

The cavern fills with her answer.

CLAIM MARS; POSSESS THE WARMIND

Kelgorath barely recognizes the blade he once pledged to Savathûn, now remade as he has been. He grips it, and in his grasp, it sprouts into a wicked axe, cored by a sliver of Xivu Arath's might.

RISE, KELGORATH, DARKBLADE

Haft Slot

Perk Icon

Lightweight Emitter

Weight reduction for better agility. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases handling speed • Decreases shield duration

Perk Icon

Auxiliary Reserves

Additional energy storage. • Greatly increases shield duration • Decreases reload speed

Perk Icon

Low-Impedance Windings

Improved output efficiency. • Increases shield duration • Slightly increases reload speed • Decreases range

Perk Icon

Tempered Truss Rod

High stiffness for quick handling. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases range

Perk Icon

Supercooled Accelerator

Optimized for extended range. • Increases range • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Ballistic Tuning

Power diverted from shield. • Greatly increases range • Decreases shield duration

