Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of these is the Jorum’s Claw, which is returning alongside Iron Banner this week with new perks. If you’re looking to take a break from the submachine gun PVP hellscape, here’s how to get the Jorum’s Claw and what the god rolls are in Destiny 2:

How to Get Jorum’s Claw

To get Jourm’s Claw you will need to play Iron Banner when it is available. An activity that only appears three weeks out of an entire season, players can grind this competitive PVP mode to earn vendor reputation and unlock exclusive gear tied to this event. Once you hit Vendor Rank 7 you will be given a Jorum’s Claw with the static roll of Moving Target/Incandescent. This will also unlock the ability to focus Iron Banner engrams into random rolls of Jorum’s Claw. To do this, visit Lord Saladin in The Tower, select “Focused Decoding,” and then pick Jorum’s Claw. You can earn Iron Banner engrams by ranking up this vendor and participating in Iron Banner matches. Additionally, you have a chance to be rewarded with a random piece of Iron Banner loot at the end of Iron Banner matches.

Jorum’s Claw God Rolls

Jorum’s Claw PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Armor Piercing Rounds

Outlaw

Incandescent or Kill Clip

When it comes to PVE you do have better options for a Solar pulse rifle, however, if you’re determined to use Jorum’s Claw this is the roll I’d hunt for. Smallbore gives us a nice bump to stability and range, while Armor Piercing Rounds allow us to deal extra damage to enemy shields and offers a little more range to help us engage targets at a distance. You can go with Appended Mag if you want some extra rounds, but it’s not really necessary for this weapon.

As for primary perks, the best option in the first column is Outlaw. While this isn’t an especially flashy perk, it does provide us with a way to consistently and quickly reload our weapon after every precision kill. It also synergizes nicely with Incandescent and Kill Clip, both of which are solid PVE perks. The former is perfect for Solar builds or general mob control while the latter works wonderfully with Outlaw, giving us a 25% damage boost upon reloading after a kill.

Jorum’s Claw PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Rangefinder or Moving Target

Kill Clip

For PVP players, we’re starting out with either Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling. The former offers us a stat bump to range, stability, and handling while Hammer-Forged Rifling is all about increasing our range. Further increasing our range is Ricochet Rounds which not only increase our weapon’s effective distance but also offer a nice bump in stability. Unsurprisingly, our first primary perk is going to be Rangefinder since it further improves how far away we can effectively engage an enemy. Given the meta is focused on very close-range fighting, keeping enemies at arm’s length will be key.

Moving Target is another great perk, as it offers some nice benefits to our target acquisition for just being mobile. In the final slot, I strongly recommend Kill Clip as this will boost our damage for a short time whenever we reload after a kill, allowing you to swiftly take down additional enemies. It’s a level of consistency and stopping power that you’ll need in this low TTK (time to kill) meta, so make sure to not sleep on it.