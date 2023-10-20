Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Jararaca-3sr

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Jararaca-3SR is a Veist rapid-fire Stasis scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Jararaca-3SR in Destiny 2

You can obtain Jararaca-3SR through world drops or by ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44.

Jararaca-3SR God Rolls

Jararaca-3SR PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Extended Mag
  • Rapid Hit
  • Headstone
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

As a Stasis scout rifle with access to Rapid Hit, Jararaca-3SR could be a strong choice in endgame Destiny 2 content like Grandmaster Nightfalls. Being able to benefit from Font of Might is fantastic, and having an Overload Scout Rifle mod in the mix this season makes the weapon type even more useful. Extended Mag is rarely a top pick due to the way it slows down reloads, but the unique Veist frame — plus the Veist Stinger Origin Trait — help a lot with that downside. Headstone has great synergy with Stasis subclasses, but if you’re not running one then you might prefer Kill Clip or even Focused Fury. With the right roll, this could be a real workhorse of a weapon.

Jararaca-3SR PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Rapid Hit or Perpetual Motion
  • Kill Clip or Snapshot Sights
  • Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, the Jararaca-3SR joins the line of Destiny 2 Veist rapid-fire weapons like Contingency Plan. Historically, these weapons have performed fairly well in the Crucible. Jararaca-3SR has some great perks for PVP, too, with a nice range of dueling and kill-chaining possibilities to choose from. Rapid Hit/Kill Clip is a nice combo, giving you a solid boost to reload speed and stability on precision hits and a damage bonus after reloading on a kill. However, Perpetual Motion and Snapshot Sights can also be useful in combination with those perks too — it just depends on what you’re looking for in a scout rifle.

That’s about it for Jararaca-3SR. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Jararaca-3SR Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Get Ready for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Finally Lowering the Number of Weapons in World Drops
Saniya Ahmed