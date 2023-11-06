Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Iterative Loop

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Iterative Loop is a rapid-fire frame Arc fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Iterative Loop in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Iterative Loop by ranking up with Nimbus and obtaining Neomuna engrams. Once you get five Deepsight drops of this weapon, you can craft your own version of it on Savathun’s Throne World.

Iterative Loop God Rolls

Iterative Loop PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Compulsive Reloader
  • Voltshot
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

If you’re using Iterative Loop in Destiny 2 PVE, it’s probably for Voltshot. On a fusion rifle, this perk acts somewhat similarly to Reservoir Burst. Get a kill, reload, fire off a Voltshot volley, and repeat. It’s easy and fun to use, though the relatively short range may be an issue in more difficult content. Lead From Gold is another option in the third column, though it will mean losing some of your reload speed. Unfortunately, perks like Grave Robber don’t proc Voltshot because they don’t actually reload the weapon. Still, a fun rapid-fire fusion with a nice Origin Trait and some useful synergy with Arc subclasses.

Iterative Loop PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Projection Fuse
  • Killing Wind or Under Pressure
  • Kickstart or Elemental Capacitor
  • Masterwork: Range

You won’t get much benefit out of Voltshot on Iterative Loop in PVP, but it has a few other tricks up its sleeve. If you’re running Void, then Elemental Capacitor will give you a nice bonus to stability and let you build into boosting the weapon’s range with Smallbore, Projection Fuse, and a Range masterwork. If you’re not running Void, you’ll want to work on improving Iterative Loop’s stability in other ways, like through masterworking, Particle Repeater, and so on.

That’s about it for Iterative Loop. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Iterative Loop Deepsight Guide – Iterative Loop Pattern Farm
Dillon Skiffington
The Best Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifles to Use in Destiny 2 PVP
merritt k
The 10 Best Arc Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k