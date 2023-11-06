Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Iterative Loop is a rapid-fire frame Arc fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Iterative Loop in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Iterative Loop by ranking up with Nimbus and obtaining Neomuna engrams. Once you get five Deepsight drops of this weapon, you can craft your own version of it on Savathun’s Throne World.

Iterative Loop God Rolls

Iterative Loop PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Compulsive Reloader

Voltshot

Masterwork: Reload Speed

If you’re using Iterative Loop in Destiny 2 PVE, it’s probably for Voltshot. On a fusion rifle, this perk acts somewhat similarly to Reservoir Burst. Get a kill, reload, fire off a Voltshot volley, and repeat. It’s easy and fun to use, though the relatively short range may be an issue in more difficult content. Lead From Gold is another option in the third column, though it will mean losing some of your reload speed. Unfortunately, perks like Grave Robber don’t proc Voltshot because they don’t actually reload the weapon. Still, a fun rapid-fire fusion with a nice Origin Trait and some useful synergy with Arc subclasses.

Iterative Loop PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Projection Fuse

Killing Wind or Under Pressure

Kickstart or Elemental Capacitor

Masterwork: Range

You won’t get much benefit out of Voltshot on Iterative Loop in PVP, but it has a few other tricks up its sleeve. If you’re running Void, then Elemental Capacitor will give you a nice bonus to stability and let you build into boosting the weapon’s range with Smallbore, Projection Fuse, and a Range masterwork. If you’re not running Void, you’ll want to work on improving Iterative Loop’s stability in other ways, like through masterworking, Particle Repeater, and so on.