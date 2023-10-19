Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of these is the new Stasis Rapid-Fire Frame sniper rifle, Irukandji. While not breaking the DPS meta, Irukandji is a solid snipe rifle that will become quite strong following next season’s buff to this weapon class’ damage. Because of this, I would definitely keep an eye out as this can be quite useful when combined with Surges. Here’s how to get Irukandji and what the god roll of this weapon is:

How to Get Irukandji

If you want to snag Irukandji, you will need a bit of luck on your side. Unlike many other weapons we’ve covered this season, Irukandji is only obtainable via Legendary Engrams, world drops, or as a rank-up reward from vendors such as Banshee-44. At the time of writing this, there is no way to target farm for Irukandji so there is an element of randomness around if you’ll get even a single roll of Irukandji. Relying on Legendary Engrams and ranking up vendors isn’t ideal, but for now, this is your only way to get Irukandji.

Irukandji God Rolls

Irukandji PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Firing Line

When it comes to the PVE version of Irukandji, there’s only one god roll you want to add to your collection. To start, I recommend Arrowhead Brake to not only help you control the recoil but quickly swap to this firearm thanks to the handling speed. You’ll also want either Tactical Mag or Appended Mag, as these give you two extra rounds in the magazine. Tactical Mag is the best of the two, mainly because it also gives us a slight bump to our reload speed and stability.

As for primary perks, the only two you want are Fourth Time’s The Charm and Firing Line. This combo gives us solid damage output when tackling enemies such as raid or dungeon bosses. If you are going completely solo you can swap Firing Line for Focused Fury, but there are better sniper options for solo users.

Irukandji PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Keep Away

Opening Shot

If you want to use Irukandji in PVP, there aren’t a lot of great perk options for this gun. Because of this, we are going with Fluted Barrel in the first slot to improve the handling and stability, while Accurized Rounds will increase our weapon’s effective range. Looking at the primary perks, Keep Away is a decent choice since you’ll almost always trigger it in PVP since you’ll be far away from most players. You’ll get a nice accuracy, reload speed, and range boost if there are no foes around you. In the final slot, I’m going with Opening Shot as this will boost the weapon’s aim assist whenever we fire our first round. Given we’re using a sniper rifle this is usually all we will need to secure a kill on someone.