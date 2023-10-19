A Void trace rifle debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Hollow Denial is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. It’s a flexible special weapon with a few different applications, so let’s take a look at the best rolls for it in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Hollow Denial in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Hollow Denial from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Hollow Denial God Rolls

Hollow Denial PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel or Smallbore

Tactical Battery

Adaptive Munitions or Lead From Gold

Killing Tally or Repulsor Brace

Hollow Denial doesn’t have a huge perk pool, but it does at least have access to Enhanced perks via crafting. For PVE, there are a few interesting different combinations you can build out and I present a couple here. Killing Tally is probably the biggest draw on Hollow Denial, being a rare damage perk that can grant a 30% damage buff without a timer. The problem is that Hollow Denial doesn’t have any means of refreshing the magazine without reloading, so you can’t just keep firing like the old days of 21% Delirium and Overflow. Still, Lead From Gold is a great perk for a trace rifle that lets you benefit from heavy ammo finders. Adaptive Munitions is interesting here too, reaching max effectiveness quite quickly. If you’re running a Void build, Repulsor Brace can be a huge boon to survivability that will work with the Extrovert Origin Trait to keep you alive.

Hollow Denial PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Projection Fuse

Surplus or Rangefinder

Repulsor Brace or Swashbuckler

Trace rifles aren’t meta in Destiny 2 PVP right now, and Hollow Denial is no exception. That said, trace rifles did recently receive a buff to stability, increasing its effect on recoil reduction by as much as 25%, so the weapon type’s star could rise in the future. In the third column, we’ve got Surplus granting some bonuses to stats if you’ve got abilities charged, or you could go with the ever-popular — but recently nerfed — Rangefinder. The fourth column is pretty stacked with kill-chaining perks, and Swashbuckler or Repulsor Brace (again, if you’re running Void) are two solid picks that can help you turn one victorious engagement into two or more.