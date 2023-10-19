Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Hollow Denial

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

A Void trace rifle debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Hollow Denial is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. It’s a flexible special weapon with a few different applications, so let’s take a look at the best rolls for it in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Hollow Denial in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Hollow Denial from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Hollow Denial God Rolls

Hollow Denial PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel or Smallbore
  • Tactical Battery
  • Adaptive Munitions or Lead From Gold
  • Killing Tally or Repulsor Brace

Hollow Denial doesn’t have a huge perk pool, but it does at least have access to Enhanced perks via crafting. For PVE, there are a few interesting different combinations you can build out and I present a couple here. Killing Tally is probably the biggest draw on Hollow Denial, being a rare damage perk that can grant a 30% damage buff without a timer. The problem is that Hollow Denial doesn’t have any means of refreshing the magazine without reloading, so you can’t just keep firing like the old days of 21% Delirium and Overflow. Still, Lead From Gold is a great perk for a trace rifle that lets you benefit from heavy ammo finders. Adaptive Munitions is interesting here too, reaching max effectiveness quite quickly. If you’re running a Void build, Repulsor Brace can be a huge boon to survivability that will work with the Extrovert Origin Trait to keep you alive.

Hollow Denial PVP God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Projection Fuse
  • Surplus or Rangefinder
  • Repulsor Brace or Swashbuckler

Trace rifles aren’t meta in Destiny 2 PVP right now, and Hollow Denial is no exception. That said, trace rifles did recently receive a buff to stability, increasing its effect on recoil reduction by as much as 25%, so the weapon type’s star could rise in the future. In the third column, we’ve got Surplus granting some bonuses to stats if you’ve got abilities charged, or you could go with the ever-popular — but recently nerfed — Rangefinder. The fourth column is pretty stacked with kill-chaining perks, and Swashbuckler or Repulsor Brace (again, if you’re running Void) are two solid picks that can help you turn one victorious engagement into two or more.

That’s about it for Hollow Denial. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Kethiks, the Yet-Proven, had spent three lunar orbits surveying the small village. He was not the first Captain to strike here, but while others had come for killing or labor, his clutch of Vandals came for something else.

A Lightbearer resided in the village—a demon who had killed many of his friends. A demon who had shattered the Captain whose place Kethiks had taken. It was Kethiks's duty to seek revenge, to hunt this demon, and clear the death debt. Those were the words House Devils had sent with Kethiks.

But to Kethiks, this demon's life paid more than vengeance. Its life paid glory. The same glory Kethiks's father, Ykriis, claimed when he felled a Lightbearer in single combat, took its tiny machine and drank of its divine Ether. Soon that glory would be Kethiks's as well. Soon his position would be recognized for more than its circumstance.

Vandals crept on either side of Kethiks, maneuvering through tall grass with quiet anticipation. Where the grass died off to tilled soil and log walls, they paused, waiting for Kethiks's command. He would not launch flares to declare their strike. He would not give the Lightbearer time to plan.

As the rear-guard Dregs joined the rest of his raiding party, Kethiks ignited an Arc spear and raised it against the night. The signal: attack!

The raiders descended, expecting a paltry guard. They were soon met by stiff resistance. The Captain tore through to the heart of the village, hunting for the demon who commanded the defense. He spotted the demon in the midst of the fighting. Kethiks strode forward, seizing a defiant Human in his path with his lower arms and flung her through a burning wooden structure.

"DEMON!" he shrieked in Eliksni, brandishing his Arc spear.

Before he could advance, a young Human defiantly stepped between him and the demon and brandished a blade. Kethiks assessed the "warrior" and clicked his mandibles in laughter, easily knocking the boy's curved blade aside. The Captain taunted the youth with half-hearted thrusts that threw the small Human off balance. When he was finished toying with his prey, Kethiks drove the spear point through him.

Kethiks looked up from the pinned youth to the demon and snarled. His eyes met the demon's crackling own. The Captain raised his spear to charge—

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

