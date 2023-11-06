Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, the Herod-C is a high-impact Stasis auto rifle obtainable through Gambit. Let’s take a look at this sleeper weapon and some of the best rolls to aim for with it.

How to Get Herod-C in Destiny 2

The Herod-C drops from Gambit and rank-up packages from the Drifter. Unfortunately, it has an extremely large perk pool, so be prepared to hunt for a good roll if you want to use it.

Herod-C God Rolls

Herod-C PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ricochet Rounds

Subsistence

Headstone or Frenzy

With the right perks, Herod-C can be a pretty powerful Destiny 2 weapon. The problem is that its perk pool is absolutely gigantic, including some truly terrible possibilities like Compulsive Reloader, Turnabout, and Steady Hands. In the third column, aim for Subsistence — to minimize reloading downtime — or Perpetual Motion to bring up general capabilities. Headstone is fantastic in the fourth slot and pairs great with Stasis builds — as does Herod-C generally, since it works with Font of Might. Another possibility there is Frenzy, which will provide a flat damage buff and bring up the weapon’s reload speed.

One final option for the Herod-C is a Stats For All/One For All combo, though that’s a little better suited to weapons with higher rates of fire. Oh, and if you’re using Headstone, remember to switch to the Hakke Breach Armaments Origin Trait, which will increase the damage the Herod-C does to Stasis crystals.

Herod-C PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds

Perpetual Motion or Dynamic Sway Reduction

Moving Target or Tap the Trigger

In PVP the Herod-C is a little tougher to work with, but it can be done. High-Caliber Rounds will help you outflinch the competition, and Arrowhead Brake is a must for controlling recoil. As for primary perks, Perpetual Motion is great here, though Dynamic Sway Reduction is another good dueling option. In the fourth column, your best bet is either Moving Target or Tap the Trigger. I guess you could run Demolitionist, too, but I feel like you’re better off with another auto rifle if you want to do that.