Herod-C
Herod-C

merritt k

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, the Herod-C is a high-impact Stasis auto rifle obtainable through Gambit. Let’s take a look at this sleeper weapon and some of the best rolls to aim for with it.

How to Get Herod-C in Destiny 2

The Herod-C drops from Gambit and rank-up packages from the Drifter. Unfortunately, it has an extremely large perk pool, so be prepared to hunt for a good roll if you want to use it.

Herod-C God Rolls

Herod-C PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Subsistence
  • Headstone or Frenzy

With the right perks, Herod-C can be a pretty powerful Destiny 2 weapon. The problem is that its perk pool is absolutely gigantic, including some truly terrible possibilities like Compulsive Reloader, Turnabout, and Steady Hands. In the third column, aim for Subsistence — to minimize reloading downtime — or Perpetual Motion to bring up general capabilities. Headstone is fantastic in the fourth slot and pairs great with Stasis builds — as does Herod-C generally, since it works with Font of Might. Another possibility there is Frenzy, which will provide a flat damage buff and bring up the weapon’s reload speed.

One final option for the Herod-C is a Stats For All/One For All combo, though that’s a little better suited to weapons with higher rates of fire. Oh, and if you’re using Headstone, remember to switch to the Hakke Breach Armaments Origin Trait, which will increase the damage the Herod-C does to Stasis crystals.

Herod-C PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • High-Caliber Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion or Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Moving Target or Tap the Trigger

In PVP the Herod-C is a little tougher to work with, but it can be done. High-Caliber Rounds will help you outflinch the competition, and Arrowhead Brake is a must for controlling recoil. As for primary perks, Perpetual Motion is great here, though Dynamic Sway Reduction is another good dueling option. In the fourth column, your best bet is either Moving Target or Tap the Trigger. I guess you could run Demolitionist, too, but I feel like you’re better off with another auto rifle if you want to do that.

That’s about it for the Herod-C. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

