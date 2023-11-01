Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Gunnora's Axe

merritt k

Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Gunnora’s Axe is a precision frame Arc shotgun. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Gunnora’s Axe in Destiny 2

You can obtain Gunnora’s Axe through the Iron Banner activity. You’ll receive one upon reaching rank seven, at which point you can obtain it from Iron Banner engrams or use Focused Decoding at Saladin to decode further drops of it at the cost of 100 Legendary Shards and 20,000 Glimmer.

Gunnora’s Axe God Rolls

Gunnora’s Axe PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Tactical Mag or Appended Mag
  • Auto-Loading Holster
  • Vorpal Weapon
  • Masterwork: Range

Slug shotguns have their use in PVE, often as tools for doing DPS. If you want to use Gunnora’s Axe for this, Auto-Loading Holster plus Vorpal Weapon is probably your best bet — Vorpal is a flat 15% damage bonus against bosses on special weapons. For a more general all-purpose roll, you might prefer something like Threat Detector plus Voltshot, but there are probably better weapons for abusing Voltshot with.

Gunnora’s Axe PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Threat Detector
  • Snapshot Sights
  • Masterwork: Range

Gunnora’s Axe unfortunately lost Quickdraw in its rework, so the Quickdraw/Snapshot Sights combo is out. You could replace the former perk with Slickdraw, but that would probably be a terrible idea. Instead, you’re probably better off running Threat Detector in the third column, which gives you a Stability and Handling boost when within 15 meters of an enemy. Surplus is another possibility if you tend to have your abilities charged. Gunnora’s Axe has kind of a strange perk pool and I’m not sure if it’ll see much use in the current Crucible environment.

That’s about it for Gunnora’s Axe. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

