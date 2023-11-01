Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Gunnora’s Axe is a precision frame Arc shotgun. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Gunnora’s Axe in Destiny 2

You can obtain Gunnora’s Axe through the Iron Banner activity. You’ll receive one upon reaching rank seven, at which point you can obtain it from Iron Banner engrams or use Focused Decoding at Saladin to decode further drops of it at the cost of 100 Legendary Shards and 20,000 Glimmer.

Gunnora’s Axe God Rolls

Gunnora’s Axe PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Auto-Loading Holster

Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Range

Slug shotguns have their use in PVE, often as tools for doing DPS. If you want to use Gunnora’s Axe for this, Auto-Loading Holster plus Vorpal Weapon is probably your best bet — Vorpal is a flat 15% damage bonus against bosses on special weapons. For a more general all-purpose roll, you might prefer something like Threat Detector plus Voltshot, but there are probably better weapons for abusing Voltshot with.

Gunnora’s Axe PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Threat Detector

Snapshot Sights

Masterwork: Range

Gunnora’s Axe unfortunately lost Quickdraw in its rework, so the Quickdraw/Snapshot Sights combo is out. You could replace the former perk with Slickdraw, but that would probably be a terrible idea. Instead, you’re probably better off running Threat Detector in the third column, which gives you a Stability and Handling boost when within 15 meters of an enemy. Surplus is another possibility if you tend to have your abilities charged. Gunnora’s Axe has kind of a strange perk pool and I’m not sure if it’ll see much use in the current Crucible environment.