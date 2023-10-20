Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Gallu RR3

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

In Season of the Haunted, Destiny 2 added a new Arc sniper rifle called the Gallu RR3. Is it worth — pardon the pun — gunning for? Let’s take a look at some of its best rolls for PVE and PVP.

How to Get Gallu RR3 in Destiny 2

The Gallu RR3 sniper rifle is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44. As of this writing, it cannot be crafted.

Gallu RR3 God Rolls

Gallu RR3 PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Appended Mag
  • Overflow
  • Dragonfly or Focused Fury

The Gallu RR3 unfortunately does not have a lot of perks to recommend it in Destiny 2 PVE activities. Lack of access to ammo perks like Triple Tap or damage perks like Firing Line mean that it doesn’t have a lot of potential as a boss DPS weapon, so the best it can do is be a ranged option for taking out powerful enemies and Champions. In the third column, really the only perk that has much PVE relevance is Overflow. In the fourth column, Dragonfly is the best general purpose perk. Focused Fury is there, but it combos kind of strangely with Overflow. Generally speaking, there are much better snipers to use in Destiny 2 PVE content than the Gallu RR3.

Gallu RR3 PVP God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Accurized Rounds
  • No Distractions or Shoot to Loot
  • Snapshot Sights

The Gallu RR3 is much better suited to PVP than PVE, but it suffers when compared to weapons like Beloved — it also has the disadvantage of not being craftable. You can run a basic No Distractions/Snapshot Sights combo on this, but it’s unlikely to blow you away. Shoot to Loot has some niche utility in modes like Trials of Osiris, but there are better general purpose options.

That’s about it for the Gallu RR3, which is pretty much the definition of “nothing special.” Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Gallu RR3 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Finally Lowering the Number of Weapons in World Drops
Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2 Banshee Gunsmith
Bungie is Adding Weapon Focusing to Banshee-44
Saniya Ahmed