In Season of the Haunted, Destiny 2 added a new Arc sniper rifle called the Gallu RR3. Is it worth — pardon the pun — gunning for? Let’s take a look at some of its best rolls for PVE and PVP.

How to Get Gallu RR3 in Destiny 2

The Gallu RR3 sniper rifle is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44. As of this writing, it cannot be crafted.

Gallu RR3 God Rolls

Gallu RR3 PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Appended Mag

Overflow

Dragonfly or Focused Fury

The Gallu RR3 unfortunately does not have a lot of perks to recommend it in Destiny 2 PVE activities. Lack of access to ammo perks like Triple Tap or damage perks like Firing Line mean that it doesn’t have a lot of potential as a boss DPS weapon, so the best it can do is be a ranged option for taking out powerful enemies and Champions. In the third column, really the only perk that has much PVE relevance is Overflow. In the fourth column, Dragonfly is the best general purpose perk. Focused Fury is there, but it combos kind of strangely with Overflow. Generally speaking, there are much better snipers to use in Destiny 2 PVE content than the Gallu RR3.

Gallu RR3 PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Accurized Rounds

No Distractions or Shoot to Loot

Snapshot Sights

The Gallu RR3 is much better suited to PVP than PVE, but it suffers when compared to weapons like Beloved — it also has the disadvantage of not being craftable. You can run a basic No Distractions/Snapshot Sights combo on this, but it’s unlikely to blow you away. Shoot to Loot has some niche utility in modes like Trials of Osiris, but there are better general purpose options.