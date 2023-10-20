A Void adaptive sniper rifle added in Season 16 of Destiny 2, the Fugue-55 is a useful weapon with a range of perks available, making it useful in both PVE and PVP. Here are our picks for the best rolls available.

How to Get Fugue-55 in Destiny 2

Fugue-55 is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Fugue-55 God Rolls

Fugue-55 PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon

The Fugue-55 is blessed with a pretty focused perk pool that nonetheless affords it a few different options. Firing Line is the most reliable damage-boosting perk if you’re rolling in a fireteam, but Vorpal Weapon is solid too, and will work in solo activities. Fourth Time’s the Charm loads two rounds into the magazine from reserves after four precision hits, which the Fugue-55 can pull off if you hit all your shots. Tactical Mag increases our reload speed, and the Suros Foundry origin trait gives a nice bonus to flinch resistance and handling after a reload. There’s also a niche use case available here with the combination of Auto-Loading Holster and Firing Line — in most cases, FTTC is going to be more effective, but if you want to run three Auto-Loading Holster weapons for DPS then Fugue-55 is a good option for your energy slot.

Fugue-55 PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

No Distractions

Snapshot Sights or Vorpal Weapon

In Destiny 2 PVP, we’re optimizing Fugue-55 for hitting our shots at a distance rather than maxing the number of rounds we’re able to fire off. As such, we’re going for the combo of No Distractions and Snapshot Sights. That said, if you don’t mind the loss of ADS speed, you could use Vorpal Weapon to give yourself a better shot of sniping Guardians out of their Supers. Note that Fugue-55 has less zoom than some other sniper rifles, which may take a little getting used to.