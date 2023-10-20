Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Fugue-55

merritt k

A Void adaptive sniper rifle added in Season 16 of Destiny 2, the Fugue-55 is a useful weapon with a range of perks available, making it useful in both PVE and PVP. Here are our picks for the best rolls available.

How to Get Fugue-55 in Destiny 2

Fugue-55 is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Fugue-55 God Rolls

Fugue-55 PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon

The Fugue-55 is blessed with a pretty focused perk pool that nonetheless affords it a few different options. Firing Line is the most reliable damage-boosting perk if you’re rolling in a fireteam, but Vorpal Weapon is solid too, and will work in solo activities. Fourth Time’s the Charm loads two rounds into the magazine from reserves after four precision hits, which the Fugue-55 can pull off if you hit all your shots. Tactical Mag increases our reload speed, and the Suros Foundry origin trait gives a nice bonus to flinch resistance and handling after a reload. There’s also a niche use case available here with the combination of Auto-Loading Holster and Firing Line — in most cases, FTTC is going to be more effective, but if you want to run three Auto-Loading Holster weapons for DPS then Fugue-55 is a good option for your energy slot.

Fugue-55 PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • No Distractions
  • Snapshot Sights or Vorpal Weapon

In Destiny 2 PVP, we’re optimizing Fugue-55 for hitting our shots at a distance rather than maxing the number of rounds we’re able to fire off. As such, we’re going for the combo of No Distractions and Snapshot Sights. That said, if you don’t mind the loss of ADS speed, you could use Vorpal Weapon to give yourself a better shot of sniping Guardians out of their Supers. Note that Fugue-55 has less zoom than some other sniper rifles, which may take a little getting used to.

That’s about it for Fugue-55. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

