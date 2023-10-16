Savathun is finally here, which means Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion has been released. The Witch Queen has players finally confront one of the franchise’s most popular villains in her own throne world. Not only is this DLC introducing a new story, but there are also a ton of new weapons, armor, exotics, consumables, and activities for players to participate in. The Witch Queen also marks the release of the Void 3.0 update, which drastically reworks the void subclass and new Exotics to build around.

With a new expansion comes a bunch of weapons added into the world loot pool. Along with the usual raid and seasonal guns, there are new playlist-specific firearms that can only be earned in certain activities. One of these is the Fortissimo-11 slug shotgun, which can roll with some terrific PVE and PVP perks. If you’re looking for a new close-range weapon, I strongly recommend grinding for a god roll of this shotgun.

How to Get Fortissimo-11

Fortissimo-11 is tied to the Vanguard playlist, meaning you can earn this weapon at either the end of a Nightfall, Vanguard Ops, and Grandmaster Nightfall or as a reward for leveling up your Vanguard rank. This gun is not in the world loot pool, meaning it will only come from these sources and activities. Because of this, I recommend grinding for a Fortissimo-11 when The Arms Dealer is the weekly Nightfall. Considered one of the easiest strikes in the entire game, you can easily clear this activity in under 15 minutes with a good fireteam. Given one dropping at the end is random, it may take a couple of tries before you even get your hands on a Fortissimo-11. Unfortunately, you cannot craft this shotgun, so you will need to just hope a god roll of this weapon eventually drops.

Fortissimo-11 God Rolls

Fortissimo-11 PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Assault Mag

Demolitionist or Subsistence

Vorpal Weapon

For PVE players, you will want to use Fluted Barrel for a boost to handling and stability, allowing you to swap to this firearm faster. You can go with Hammer-Forged Rifling if you want the range boost, but I don’t find this necessary when the base range is 65. As for the magazine, go with Assault Mag for an increase in firerate and a nice bump to stability. You only want to run Appended Mag if you plan on rocking Fourth Time’s the Charm, as this provides an extra round which causes this ability to trigger twice.

As for primary perks, I cannot recommend Demolitionist or Subsistence enough. Both are terrific for the first primary perk slot, with Subsistence being especially solid for clearing out adds. Demolitionist is also great since it rewards a lot of grenade energy whenever you kill a foe with this gun. Given how prevalent grenade builds have become in Void 3.0, this can be a perfect way to ensure you always have this ability active. Regardless of what you choose, Vorpal Weapon should absolutely be your second perk. This makes the Fortissimo-11 hit like a truck, allowing you to decimate enemy health bars. That being said, you can go with Frenzy if you want to use this for general enemy-killing.

Fortissimo-11 PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Adagio or Perpetual Motion

Opening Shot or Moving Target

When it comes to PVP, we’re all about boosting the Fortissimo-11’s range. Given slug shotguns already hit like a truck in PVP, ensuring we can bring down targets from a farther range is a must. Helping us with this are Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds, which give a staggering +18 range when combined. I strongly recommend these two perks, as they will ensure you can consistently kill targets whenever you hit them in the head.

In the primary perk slots, I’ve always liked Perpetual Motion on a shotgun since you’ll often try to close the gap to secure a kill. Getting a handling, reload speed, and stability buff is terrific — especially since our other perks focus primarily on increasing range. The final perk is trickier since we recently learned that Opening Shot is getting nerfed. While this is still a strong perk, go for Moving Target if you’re looking for a great alternative. This pairs beautifully with Perpetual Motion, providing a ton of benefits if we keep running around. Adagio is also another great option despite lowering the fire rate after the first kill.